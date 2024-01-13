They placed Franz Beckenbauer with his parents

#Franz #Beckenbauer #parents

Franz Beckenbauer was buried in the grave of his parents in a modest ceremony in a small circle at the Perlacher Forst cemetery in Munich.

His wife, Heidi, and his children by her presented a huge heart-shaped wreath of roses that read, “Forever in our hearts. Heidi, Joel and Francesca.” A total of 15 wreaths were placed around the grave.

Heidi was Beckenbauer’s third wife and they had two children, Joel (24) and Francesca (20).

Kaiser was placed with his father Franz Sr. (died 1977) and mother Antonie (died 2006). Now there is only a wooden cross with a picture of him, black and white and with Beckenbauer’s smiling face.

On the diagonal is the grave of his beloved son Štefan, who died in 2015.

Beckenbauer also has a son, Michael (57), from his first marriage to Brigitte (who died at 76). This is Stefan’s brother. Michael sent a wreath with the inscription “With love and thanks”. His first son Thomas (60 years since his relationship with his wedding love Ingrid Grünke) quotes Confucius on his wreath “Bright days. Don’t cry that everything is over. Smile for what you were!”.

Ulli Höhnes, honorary president of “Bayern” brought a wreath with the inscription “Blagorim ti Franz”.

The legend’s brother Walter preferred “Hello, brother” for his wreath.

Also Read:  Real Madrid wins the longest and most productive ULEB Euroleague game of all time

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

THE GOVERNMENT FOR TOMORROW – What will the new Ntsay cabinet look like?
THE GOVERNMENT FOR TOMORROW – What will the new Ntsay cabinet look like?
Posted on
The Air Force receives its seventh and final Airbus A400M
The Air Force receives its seventh and final Airbus A400M
Posted on
Nea Mărin and the story of life. Who is, in fact, the man Marin Barbu
Nea Mărin and the story of life. Who is, in fact, the man Marin Barbu
Posted on
They placed Franz Beckenbauer with his parents
They placed Franz Beckenbauer with his parents
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News