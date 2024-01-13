They placed Franz Beckenbauer with his parents

#Franz #Beckenbauer #parents

Franz Beckenbauer was buried in the grave of his parents in a modest ceremony in a small circle at the Perlacher Forst cemetery in Munich.

His wife, Heidi, and his children by her presented a huge heart-shaped wreath of roses that read, “Forever in our hearts. Heidi, Joel and Francesca.” A total of 15 wreaths were placed around the grave.

Heidi was Beckenbauer’s third wife and they had two children, Joel (24) and Francesca (20).

Kaiser was placed with his father Franz Sr. (died 1977) and mother Antonie (died 2006). Now there is only a wooden cross with a picture of him, black and white and with Beckenbauer’s smiling face.

On the diagonal is the grave of his beloved son Štefan, who died in 2015.

Beckenbauer also has a son, Michael (57), from his first marriage to Brigitte (who died at 76). This is Stefan’s brother. Michael sent a wreath with the inscription “With love and thanks”. His first son Thomas (60 years since his relationship with his wedding love Ingrid Grünke) quotes Confucius on his wreath “Bright days. Don’t cry that everything is over. Smile for what you were!”.

Ulli Höhnes, honorary president of “Bayern” brought a wreath with the inscription “Blagorim ti Franz”.

The legend’s brother Walter preferred “Hello, brother” for his wreath.