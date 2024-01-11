They plan to continue at the Azteca for a couple of days! – Fox Sports

#plan #continue #Azteca #couple #days #Fox #Sports

América, current champion of the MX League, would be ‘resisting’ to leave the Azteca Stadium, because although the building will have renovations for the 2026 World Cup, they plan to play a couple of matches of this Clausura 2024 on their field.

In previous days it was assumed that both América, Atlante and Cruz Azul would play at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, a fact that is already confirmed with the last two mentioned, but with the Águilas it could take a little more time.

América would play its first two home games at Azteca

According to information from Carlos Rodrigo Hernández, a FOX Sports reporter, Club América is planning to play matchdays 2 and 5 at the Azteca Stadium, postponing its ‘move’ to Ciudad de los Deportes.

Apparently there are a couple of issues to resolve before changing venues for their home games, so since there is a free gap at Azteca, they are contemplating continuing to use the field for as long as possible.

In this sense, the home games against Querétaro (Matchday 2 – January 20) and Rayados (Matchday 5 – February 3), would be the last of the Águilas before leaving the Coloso de Santa Úrsula, waiting for something more may occur.

Why could America still use the Azteca Stadium in 2024?

Although after winning ‘La 14’ against Tigres last December it was announced that the Azteca would be closed, there is a large event that has yet to take place, which would mark the beginning of the works.

The artist Karol G will perform at the property next Thursday, February 8, so it makes sense that América continues with plans to play at the Azteca before the concert takes place.

The Azteca Stadium will be remodeled to be in optimal conditions for the 2026 World Cup, which will take place in Mexico, the United States and Canada.