They posed as ophthalmologists and optometrists in Puerto Ordaz

Three citizens were arrested by the scientific police in the Villa Jade sector, in the Unare parish.

Three citizens were captured by officials of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc) for illegally practicing as ophthalmologists and optometrists.

The two men and a woman offered ophthalmology and optometry services in exchange for between $20 and $50 for each consultation. In addition to the cost of frames, lenses and treatments that patients needed.

According to the Cicpc, the trio practiced without being registered or authorized in these specialties, which represented a risk for the people they served.

They also offered their services to companies at affordable prices, both in Caracas and in the state of Bolívar.

The procedure was carried out by a commission attached to the Coordination of Investigations against Organized Crime and was under the command of the Eleventh Prosecutor’s Office of the entity’s Public Ministry.

Evidence

The scientific police seized 281 pairs of glasses of different brands and models, a suitcase with 160 test formula glasses.

They also collected equipment used to perform visual exams, eight displays for glasses, a reading test booklet, cash and three cell phones.

