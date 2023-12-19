They quit their jobs and bake bread for celiacs. The change of life to help his son Leonardo

Fausto Zanella she still remembers her son’s first gastroscopy, under general anesthesia. When he tells it, his voice trembles a little, “It’s not easy to see your son feel bad every day and not know what’s wrong with him, it’s disarming.”

He was only 18 months old, but it was precisely that gastroscopy that saved his life: there was an outcome, Leonardo was celiac, one of the 1,200 in Piacenza. Not a “fad” as unfortunately some ignorant people still believe, not a whim, not an intolerance or a diet. But a disease that changes your life.

Not only has the life of Leo, who is now twelve years old, changed, but mother’s life has also changed, Cecilia Baluganiand father Fausto: they continued to work for years – he was a sales representative in the food sector, she was responsible for quality control in a company – until they resigned to open a pasta factory where they baked bread, croissants, pizza, focaccia gluten and lactose free in via Gobetti.

ELISA MALACALZA’S ARTICLE ON FREEDOM

