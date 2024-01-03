They recommend getting vaccinated against Argentine hemorrhagic fever: a man died after becoming infected in Rosario

#recommend #vaccinated #Argentine #hemorrhagic #fever #man #died #infected #Rosario

The vaccine is provided free of charge to people between 15 and 65 years old (File photography. EFE/Alberto Valdes)

On Monday, January 1, the first case of death as a result of Argentine Hemorrhagic Fever occurred, which led the director of municipal Epidemiology, Matías Lahitte, to recommend certain care and ask for greater awareness on the issue.

Although last year they only registered two officially diagnosed cases, one of them died last Monday, in 2022 an alert was issued due to a growth in cases in endemic areas, “with eight infections, of which two died ”.

Santa Fe, Buenos Aires and La Pampa are the three provinces affected by the disease. Even the deceased was a native of the Santa Fe town of Funes.

The epidemiological portfolio official commented that although the disease “is usually contracted in the countryside, we have had cases in urban and peri-urban areas,” indicated infectious disease specialist Lahitte.

He added, according to local media Rosario3, that “vaccination of the population is important because Santa Fe is an endemic area.”

This drug was titled Candid #1, it is already in the national vaccination calendar, and its composition is made from the plasma of people who have already had the disease, so that the body when receiving it begins to generate antibodies .

It was specified that those who should give it are people between 15 and 65 years old and they can do it for free and it would last a lifetime since it is applied only once. “The content comes out of a multidose bottle, so when one bottle is opened, approximately 10 people must be vaccinated,” commented the specialist.

He emphasized being attentive to the appearance of symptoms or clinical suspicion of a condition with the characteristics of ALF in order to treat it early and prevent its fatal progression. Along these lines he communicated: “It is important to carry out the determination in the provincial reference laboratory, which is Cemar, to carry out the extraction.”

The disease is mainly transmitted by rodents

The local media La Capital reported that the disease is caused by the Junín virus that lives in rodents, specifically in the corn mouse (Calomys musculinus).

Its symptoms are: fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and there may be bleeding. “They are symptoms very similar to dengue, leptospirosis or hantavirus, and without respiratory compromise of the upper tract,” explained the infectious disease specialist, Lahitte, and that is why he highlighted: “At a time when cases of dengue are diagnosed daily in the city, hemorrhagic fever can be confused, so we recommend going to the doctor as soon as a non-specific fever is observed.”

As for the case of the recently deceased, he was identified as Luciano, he was 42 years old and was the father of several children and a field worker, who worked every day in several Santa Fe towns, until one day those symptoms began that led him to ask for clinical help.

After several weeks with general discomfort throughout his body and high fever, on December 18, after a day of agricultural work in Santiago Del Estero, the man was admitted to a private sanatorium in Rosario with a non-specific fever. It became worse.

The doctors, upon realizing that it was Argentine Hemorrhagic Fever (AHF), began to give him convalescent plasma that generates antibodies.

“He was admitted to intensive care and they also gave him plasma; Despite the efforts of the professionals who assisted him, the expected results were not obtained (due to the enormous number of complications that he was having),” the doctor lamented.

“It is under investigation whether he was infected in the province of Santiago or in a field in Santa Fe,” said the director, Lahitte.