They regret these studies the most. 10 “worst” destinations

As CNBC writes, given the high costs of student loans, more and more students in the US are taking a closer look at the return on their investment.

Some experts in the U.S. say the value of a bachelor’s degree is declining and more emphasis should be placed on job training. A growing number of companies, including those in the technology industry, are also waiving degree requirements.

However, according to Georgetown University’s “The College Payoff” report, it’s worth getting a degree. The report shows that people with a bachelor’s degree earn an average of 84 percent more than their average salary. more than those with only a high school diploma – and the higher the level of education, the greater the reward.

However, when broken down into fields of study, the difference is striking. In the US, graduates who specialize in science, technology, engineering and mathematics earn the most. Health and business-related fields are also among the best paid. After these studies, average annual salaries are higher at the entry level and significantly higher later in the career compared to humanities majors, the report shows.

10 fields that graduates regret the most



As CNBC writes, 44 percent of all people with higher education looking for a job in the USA regret the field of study they chose. According to a survey conducted by the job portal ZipRecruiter among more than 1,500 college graduates who were looking for work, journalism, sociology, communications and education were at the top of the infamous ranking.

These are the 10 fields of study that graduates most often regret and the percentage of graduates who say they would choose a different field if they could.

Journalism – 87 percent

Sociology – 72 percent

Humanities (liberal arts) – 72 percent

Communication – 64 percent

Education – 61 percent

Marketing management – 60 percent

Medical assistant – 58 percent

Political science – 56 percent

Biology — 52 proc.

English language, literary studies – 52 percent.

“When we graduate, there’s a hit with reality,” said Sinem Buber, chief economist at ZipRecruiter.

Of the graduates who regretted their choice of field of study, most said that if they could turn back time, they would choose computer science or business management.

Source: CNBC