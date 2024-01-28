They reminded Murat Kurum’s words and reacted harshly

#reminded #Murat #Kurums #words #reacted #harshly

Reactions to pensions continue. Drawing attention to their salaries below the hunger line, retirees organized a protest in Çorum this time. CHP Çorum Deputy Mehmet Tahtasız also supported the action. Retirees demanded that their salaries be at least minimum wage.

“RETIRED PEOPLE DON’T WANT ALMS”

CHP Çorum Deputy Mehmet Tahtasız, who came to the area to support the retirees, said, “Pensioners do not want alms” and said:

*When you came to power in 2002, the lowest pension was eight quarters. Today, with the 10 thousand lira that you think you have increased with raises, it buys three quarters. Retirees do not want to receive a salary below the hunger line.

*You want your halal rights like your mother’s white milk. I wish bagels were 1 lira, house rent was a thousand liras, but the pension was still 5 thousand liras as before. Because you want to get along. You don’t want alms.

*While our President was doing politics, before he came to power, he knew how to calculate tea and bagels very well. Here our retiree says to him: Go on TV, make a tea and bagel account. How many teas and how many bagels can a family of four be satisfied with? How many teas and how many bagels can he buy with 10 thousand liras?

“ACTUALLY THIS IS AN ISSUE FROM 2008”

Retired Murat Kırçı said in the press release:

*This law actually changed in 2008 with Law No. 5510. While the monthly rate, which we previously called the monthly rate, which determines our pension, that is, in current words, determines our root salary, was approximately 78 percent before 2008, unfortunately this rate has been reduced to 34 percent.

*Actually, this issue is from 2008. If there was no change in the law before 2008, the pension, which we call the lowest root, would be in the 20 thousand band. In other words, any raises would be based on this 20 thousand.

“ARE PENSIONERS PAYING RENT IN A DIFFERENT COUNTRY?”

*On the other hand, one of the issues that upsets us the most is that until 2019, the lowest pension was above the minimum wage, but today, unfortunately, it is 70 percent less than the minimum wage. On the other hand, a subject that is difficult to understand is more interesting and funny.

*While the state says that you cannot pay the employer below the minimum wage, and if you do, it will impose criminal sanctions, the state sees it as quite natural to pay its retirees and workers who have paid premiums for years below the minimum wage. In these days when local elections are approaching, municipalities have come to the fore with the raises they give to their workers.

*Currently, if we take Çorum Municipality as an example, the lowest employee salary will be in the 40 thousand band. By the way, we do not judge the salaries these people receive. Their salaries are not high, our salaries are low. On the other hand, as you know, our civil servants were given a wage increase of 8 thousand 77 TL.

*Apart from that, a raise of approximately 49 percent was applied. The lowest civil servant salary has now been increased to 32 thousand 500 lira. Are we shopping at a different market with civil servants whose minimum civil servant salary is 32 thousand 500 lira? Do we pay different rent in a different country? What kind of mind slip is this? What kind of conscience is this? What kind of impression is this?

“RETIRED PEOPLE DON’T DREAM OF BUYING A HOUSE”

*In the past, our working retirees received compensation under the name of severance pay. What was he doing with the compensation he received, he was working hard for 30 years, he was producing, he said, “Hopefully, after 30 years, I will buy a house with this severance pay, and I will buy a four-wheeler that will take me off my feet.”

*He said, “I will continue my life, I will love my grandchildren.” In the current situation we are in, does any worker or retiree have a dream of buying a house? Do you have a dream of buying a car? This is where we are now. As a result, our aim is not to beat the vinedresser, but to eat grapes.

*This country is ours, this state is ours. He worked in mines, brick factories and industries for many years, produced for his country as a tradesman, and raised his children without any help from anyone.

*It is not anyone’s place or right to reduce the retired worker of this country to a beggar or to question his love of the country.

“OUR REQUEST IS NOT A REQUEST FOR A RAISE”

*Our demands are not demands for a raise. I want to emphasize on this. We do not demand a raise. Just as there was a law before this that retirees could not receive wages below the minimum wage, we demand this. That’s why what we want is not a luxury thing. First of all, the subject we want is to remove the term “root salary” from the literature.

*From now on, we do not want to hear the statement of “root salary” from any politician or manager. We will present our demands clearly and clearly. We don’t want to hear the root statement. We demand the minimum wage as the lowest wage.

*We demand equal raises from now on, as rolling raises, without increasing the rates in between. Our third demand at this point is that retirement bonus should also be legalized as a salary.

*We expect this as a law. Currently, when our retiree sits at the teahouse, he turns his back in fear of someone seeing him and to order him a cup of tea.

THEY REMEMBERED MURAT KURUM’S WORDS AND REACTED

*Mr. Murat Kurum Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality Mayor candidate made a statement in a program yesterday or the day before. He used the following expression. He said that we will deposit 2,500 TL per month to retirees in need.

*I ask those who govern us from here: Is the State of Turkey or the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality greater?

“I AM 55 YEARS OLD, RETIRED AND LOOKING FOR A JOB”

Retiree Sabri Yılmaz, in his statement to journalists, stated that he is retired and looking for a job and said, “I am 55 years old, I am retired and I am looking for a job. They say, ‘We don’t hire people over the age of 40.’ We are going to İŞKUR. What can we do? The rent is 7 thousand liras, 8 thousand liras. Did the government give the salary increase given to civil servants out of its own pocket? Didn’t it take from us? Should it give it to us too? A carton of eggs is 130 liras, there is no need to say anything else “He spends 33 million in the palace. Whose money is he spending? He is spending our money,” he said.

“WE PUT HIM OVER OUR HEAD, BUT HE DESTROYED US”

A retired citizen named Ahmet Aydın addressed President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from Çorum and said, “Friends, we are dying of pain. Please let my esteemed President see these retirees. We are calling from here from Çorum. 5 lira raise for retirees, 2 lira raise, are we children, are we kidding “He is with us. He gives rights and justice to everyone, he says. Justice does not give raises. It is like a child’s toy, he is playing with us. We will see this at the ballot box. Hopefully, we will see the President at the ballot box. We held him high, but he knocked us off our feet,” he said.