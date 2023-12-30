They report flooding of a trajinera at the Xochimilco pier Grupo Milenio

#report #flooding #trajinera #Xochimilco #pier #Grupo #Milenio

A trajinera broke in half and sank at the Nativitas pier in the Xochimilc mayor’s office.or, after a fight between passengers, so far the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection has not reported any injuries.

According to the agency, four trajineras were in said areawhen, as a result of a fight between passengers, it caused two trajineras to collapse into each other.

After this, one of the boats capsized due to damage to its structure and the other sank, while the other two remained afloat.

Some users who were traveling in the affected trajineras managed to take shelter in those that remained afloatwhile others were rescued inside the canal

The Heroic Fire Department of the capital, police and pier workers, where so far they have managed to rescue 100 passengers, with no injuries reported.

The authorities reported that so far, ERUM paramedics have only treated one woman with a nervous breakdown.