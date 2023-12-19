They report the release of two Americans imprisoned in Sebin

#report #release #Americans #imprisoned #Sebin

They would already be heading to their country when they were delivered to members of the Biden administration.

Two Americans who were detained at the headquarters of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) were released this Tuesday afternoon.

This was announced by the NGO Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy on its social networks.

These are Airan Berry and Luke Denman, who were arrested in May 2020 as part of Operation Gideon, which according to the national government sought to invade the country and assassinate several officials, including the President of the Republic.

So far no official from the United States and Venezuela has confirmed the freedom for these citizens, who would already be in the hands of members of Joe Biden’s administration and on their way to their country.

“Fortunately they will be with their families this Christmas,” added the human rights NGO on its social networks, without offering more details.

We are pleased with the release of US citizens Airan Berry and Luke Denman. Fortunately they will be with their families this Christmas, more than 300 Venezuelan political prisoners are in prison and they also deserve their freedom.#ChristmasInFreedom#ChristmasWithoutPoliticalPrisoners pic.twitter.com/vhdFG9THR6 — Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy (@Coalicion_ddhh) December 19, 2023

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: