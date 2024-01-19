They reveal that Bolsonaro was never vaccinated against covid-19; his records are false

#reveal #Bolsonaro #vaccinated #covid19 #records #false

Los records vaccination of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro they are falsethe country’s Comptroller General said on Thursday after an investigation into the alleged manipulation of the information on his covid-19 vaccination card.

The records show that Bolsonaro, a skeptic of the covid-19 pandemic who publicly opposed the vaccine, received a dose of the immunizer at a public health center in Sao Paulo in July 2021.

The investigation concluded, however, that the former president had left the city the day before and did not leave Brasilia until three days later, according to a statement.

The nurse who appears in the records as the one who administered the vaccine to Bolsonaro denied having done so and no longer worked at the center. The listed batch of vaccines was also not available on that date, the Comptroller General’s Office said.

The record of two other vaccine doses that would have been given to Bolsonaro was removed from his record even before the investigations began, he added, saying these were also false.

Last May, Bolsonaro’s home in Brasilia was raided by federal police as part of the vaccine investigation. Some of his aides were arrested and his mobile phone was seized.

Bolsonaro has denied having previously known or ordered that false information was entered into your records of vaccination. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

During his term, Bolsonaro repeatedly downplayed immunization and social distancing measures during the pandemic. He often stated that he had not been vaccinated against the disease and that he would not do so.

He also dismissed the effectiveness of vaccines and spread fears about the possible side effects of immunization, even falsely associating the vaccine with the development of AIDS.

Bolsonaro was infected with covid-19 in July 2020, almost a year before the registration of his first vaccine.

