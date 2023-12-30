They reveal that the teenage victim participated as a dancer in a video clip

#reveal #teenage #victim #participated #dancer #video #clip

Without arrests, the investigations continue to find him or those responsible for the triple homicide recorded last night in Pedro Aguirre Cerdain the Metropolitan region.

According to preliminary information, The shooting would have originated due to the territorial dispute between two rival gangs in the La Victoria population.

The victims of this new act of violence correspond to a 13-year-old girl, of Chilean nationality; and two Colombian men, between 25 and 30 years old.

The situation occurred in the middle of a recording by an urban artist, a teenager identified with the initials SSZ, when A group of unknown people arrived and engaged in a shootout and then fled in an undetermined direction.

Girl was one of the dancers in the video clip

The teenager’s mother, who was filming the music video, stated that His son is not involved in acts of violence and that they were only left in the line of fire.

““We were recording on the corner, everything was quiet, we stood in the middle of the street because it was all minors, all children and the two dancers, one of whom was the one who died… and suddenly the only thing I heard was gunshots,” the woman indicated.

He also said that he wanted to clean up his son’s image because “They are involving the video clip, with drugs, that they wanted to kill my son”.

So far the main hypothesis about the origin of this shooting is the dispute between two rival gangs from the La Victoria population, led by the individuals nicknamed “the guatón Cristian” and “el Joselo”.

Therefore, the neighbors are concerned about possible new incidents of settling scores.

In this context, this day, delegate Constanza Martínez met with Mayor Luis Astudillo, where she announced the presence of armored Public Order Control vehicles and drones during the weekend.

The community leader revealed that in the midst of the demonstrations by neighbors rejecting what happened, A minority group tried to modify the crime scene in order to hinder the investigation by Carabineros.

Radio Bío Bío spoke with the teenager who would become an urban singer, who related that one of The bullets grazed his head and he had to pull away in the middle of the shooting.

He also had access to records of the recording before the armed group began shooting.

Neighbors protest

This Saturday again the neighbors turned to the outside of the Municipality to demand measures against crime and drug trafficking. With the slogan “children do not touch each other,” the residents accused the neighborhoods of abandonment by the State.

In the instance, the mayor indicated that together with other mayors they are evaluating requesting a State of Exception in the Metropolitan region due to the string of homicides.