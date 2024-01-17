They reveal the reason for the high rates of Alzheimer’s and MS

#reveal #reason #high #rates #Alzheimers

Four research articles, published in the same issue of ‘Nature’provide new biological understanding of debilitating disorders such as multiple sclerosis and Alzheimer’s, which could provide the answer to its high incidence rates in Europe.

A large international team led by Professor Eske Willerslev from the Cambridge Universities (United Kingdom) and Copenhagen (Denmark), Professor Thomas Werge of the University of Copenhagen and Professor Rasmus Nielsen of the University of California, Berkeley (United States) and has had contributions from 175 researchers from around the world.

In this way, researchers have created the world’s largest ancient human gene bank analyzing the bones and teeth of almost 5,000 humans who lived in Western Europe and Asia until 34,000 years ago. By sequencing ancient human DNA and comparing it to modern samples, the international team of experts mapped the historical spread of genes (and diseases) over time as populations migrated.

Thus, they were able to find the origins of neurodegenerative diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS). But they also answered why northern Europeans are taller today than those in southern Europe. Likewise, they found how a major migration about 5,000 years ago introduced risk genes into the population of northwestern Europe, leaving a legacy of higher rates of MS today.

Specifically, carrying the MS gene was an advantage at the time, as it protected former farmers from contracting infectious diseases in their sheep and cattle. Likewise, they found that genes known to increase the risk of diseases such as Alzheimer’s and type 2 diabetes date back to hunter-gatherers.

In this way, by analyzing DNA from ancient human bones and teeth, found at documented sites across Eurasia, researchers traced the geographic spread of MS from its origins in the Pontic steppe (a region that encompasses parts of what are now Ukraine, southwestern Russia and the west). Kazakhstan Region).

Thus, they discovered that the genetic variants associated with the risk of developing MS “traveled” with the Yamnaya villagecattle herders who migrated across the Pontic steppe towards northwest Europe.

These genetic variants provided a survival advantage to the Yamnaya people, likely protecting them from contracting infections from their sheep and cattle. But they also increased the risk of developing MS. In this regard, Eske Willerslev, from the Universities of Cambridge and Copenhagen and Fellow at St John’s College, expert in ancient DNA analysis and director of the project, reflects that “These results change our view of the causes of multiple sclerosis and they have implications for the way it is treated.”

Along these lines, Professor Lars Fugger, co-author of the MS study and consultant physician at the John Radcliffe Hospital, University of Oxford, UK, adds: “This means we can now understand and treat MS as it really is. : the result of a genetic alteration as a result of adaptation to certain environmental conditions that occurred in our prehistory.”