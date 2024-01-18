They revealed a conversation between Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi about Tini Stoessel: “If she sees you walking away, everything breaks”

Tini Stoessel returned to the media scene with her statements and in the last few hours it became known about a new sacrifice that Rodrigo De Paul made for her and in a conversation with none other than Lionel Messi.

In an interview with Juan Etchegoyen on “Mitre Live”, the Spanish journalist, Roberto Antolín, uncovered very strong information that would have taken place in recent days.

“Today I am going to tell you about De Paul’s new sacrifice to be with Tini and with Lionel Messi in the middle: De Paul rejected a mega millionaire offer from Saudi Arabia and I am going to give you the details of his decision,” the communicator began by saying. European.

Continuing with his information, Antolín stated: “I have found out that Marcelo Gallardo’s team, Al Ittihad, has asked and offered for Rodrigo De Paul, after receiving that proposal, De Paul called Messi and told him ‘this came to me’ . And Messi told him ‘you make the decision you want but if you accept this you say bye to the Argentine National Team’ and it is because the level there is very low.”

“To be in the National Team you need a high level that that league is not going to give you and Messi also alerted De Paul about Tini. After telling him that, he told her ‘you always talk about the skinny one and it’s going to be much more difficult if you move further away’, obviously the skinny one is Tini, that’s what they call her,” added the journalist from Madrid.

Rodrigo De Paul’s new sacrifice on Tini Stoessel: the conversation with Lionel Messi

“What you are saying is a new sacrifice by De Paul over Tini, neither more nor less after so many things that have been said,” said Etchegoyen to which Antolín added: “And Rodrigo De Paul took that into his head, Tini and “The National Team comes first, it stayed with me, and here he is at Atlético de Madrid but he could have left this summer for a stratospheric figure so his love for Tini and Argentina was more than the offer they made him from Arabia with several zeros.”

And he concluded: “Messi was the one who told her all this, he warned her about the lack of competitiveness if she went to Saudi Arabia to play and also about Tini, if she sees that you are walking away she completely breaks, it was a sacrifice that Rodrigo made, “Messi was De Paul’s sentimental advisor.”

More Interesting News