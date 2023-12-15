They seek to regulate aesthetic medicine in Sonora

#seek #regulate #aesthetic #medicine #Sonora

María, a Biology student, had to interrupt her studies due to a bad aesthetic practice on her nose, performed at a clinic and spa in Hermosillo.

After undergoing rhinoplasty, Maria experienced complications, including scabbing on her skin due to exposure to hyaluronic acid. If she had not received care in time, she could have lost her nose.

This aesthetic practice, carried out by an uncertified person who charged him 5 thousand pesos, resulted in an expense of more than 200 thousand pesos since September 4. Furthermore, María had to suspend her studies to avoid exposure to the sun.

“The data in general, how much they charge, I saw the comments, I saw everything and I said, no, well, it looks good, but no, apparently they didn’t do it well, since a few days later the scab, the bruise, that It caused me a lot of insecurity, I’m not going to deny it, since the treatment is very expensive and is done every day.”

In the local Congress, the reform to the general health law in Sonora, proposed by Morena, is being debated, which aims to regulate aesthetic medicine and establish a census of professionals in the entity.

The proposal seeks to create a registry of doctors dedicated to aesthetic procedures in Sonora. This measure responds to the lack of a real list and approximate data on the number of annual patients seeking to improve their appearance.

Rosa María Torres Zazueta, member of the Mexican Dermatology Foundation, pointed out that people who undergo aesthetic procedures should consider the possibility of contracting infections due to the application of hyaluronic acid or Botox, in most cases.

“Preparation is required, especially because we are the ones who are really solving these problems. We see infections, from something as simple as local bacteria to cases as complicated as mycobacteriosis,” he said.

Plastic surgeon Jessica Ramírez from Hermosillo highlighted the importance of considering the conditions of the clinics, since the established centers comply with permits and requirements. In contrast, “Injectologists” lack authorization to control infectious biological waste.

The International Society of Aesthetic Surgery classified Mexico as the fourth country with the highest number of interventions in 2022, totaling 1,693,325 procedures, with 60% performed on women and 40% on men.