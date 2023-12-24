They seize a semi-submersible that was transporting more than 1,600 kilos of cocaine

#seize #semisubmersible #transporting #kilos #cocaine

The Military Forces dealt a hard blow to drug trafficking; in the last few hours, a semi-submersible carrying more than 1,600 kilos of cocaine was seized in the Colombian Pacific.

This operation was carried out within the framework of the Joint Strategic Campaign Plan ‘Ayacucho’ and in the development of comprehensive maritime control and security actions carried out by units of the Colombian Navy. The illegal artifact is approximately 17 meters long and 2.5 meters wide, and is valued at nearly one million dollars.

Inside were four men who were left at the disposal of the Prosecutor’s Office. | Photo: Supplied

After making the seizure, the military personnel moved the narcotic substances and the semi-submersible to the dock of the Primary Coast Guard Station in the municipality of Tumaco, in Nariño. There, the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) carried out the respective test and confirmed that it was cocaine hydrochloride, so the substance was immediately seized.

For their part, the four subjects who were on board were at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office and must answer for the crime of trafficking, manufacturing or carrying narcotics; they face a sentence of between 8 and 20 years in prison. So far it is unknown to which criminal group this substance belongs.

General Giraldo highlighted the operation

The commander of the Military Forces highlighted the work carried out by the Navy. | Photo: Supplied

The commander of the Military Forces, General Helder Fernan Giraldo Bonilla, highlighted the work carried out by the Navy that allowed this strong blow to drug trafficking to be established.

“I celebrate and acknowledge our National Navy for this great result that is part of the Joint Strategic Plan ‘Ayacucho’, in the tasks of reducing capabilities through this type of achievements against illegal economies,” said the senior officer.

The cocaine was camouflaged in several packages. | Photo: Supplied

So far in 2023, the Military Forces have managed to seize more than 705 thousand kilograms of drugs that belonged to armed groups and whose objective was to market them to increase illegal finances, money that they subsequently use to carry out all types of crimes and actions against the population. civil and Public Force.

“These results strongly affect the logistical and criminal networks of criminal organizations. Actions against this crime will continue with the objective of continuing to hit this source of illegal financing,” the institution highlighted.

The Pacific, an area used for drug trafficking

The Pacific has become one of the main places used by criminal structures to carry out all types of illegal actions, especially those related to drug trafficking.

“What we have demonstrated with the Intelligence Directorate and with the other operational directorates of the National Police is that there are indeed cartels such as Jalisco Nueva Generación and the Sinaloa cartel that send some emissaries to negotiate with organized armed groups and criminal groups. “They have laboratories in the Pacific zone and in other areas of the country,” said the director of the Criminal Investigation Directorate, Dijin, General José Luis Ramírez.

He added that: “they do business, they exchange cocaine hydrochloride for weapons, for money but there is no presence, no dominance of any Mexican group in the national territory, it is important to provide clarity regarding that.”