They seized more than a ton of drugs and captured 4 Central Americans in Cartagena

#seized #ton #drugs #captured #Central #Americans #Cartagena

Reference image. The drugs were transported on a boat along the Caribbean coast to the United States.

Photo: AFP – MARCOS PIN

A joint operation by Colombian and United States authorities managed to seize 1,288 kilos of marijuana and 24.8 kilos of cocaine in the Colombian Caribbean, as well as the capture of three Costa Ricans and one Nicaraguan, according to the National Navy.

Read: They murdered a couple celebrating Christmas on the terrace of their house in Barranquilla

The commander of the Caribbean Naval Force, Vice Admiral Hernando Enrique Mattos Dager, said that the action was carried out 66 nautical miles from the town of Santa Verónica, in Cartagena, which is part of the department of Atlántico.

In the operation, the senior officer added, a coast guard boat, units of the Caribbean Air Naval Group, the Colombian Aerospace Force and a United States air platform participated.

You may be interested in: Excessive charging in Cartagena: tourist paid $22 million for a car ride

They “achieved the maritime interdiction of the suspicious vessel that was driven by four subjects, three of Costa Rican nationality and one Nicaraguan, who, upon realizing the presence of the authorities, threw an undetermined amount of the cache into the sea and began to flee.”

However, the authorities managed to immobilize the boat and began searching for the packages in the area, recovering 39 packages containing 1,518 rectangular packages of marijuana and 26 packages of cocaine.

The four captured and the seized material were taken to the dock of the Cartagena Coast Guard Station, where they were handed over to the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI).

Also Read:  Preview of the 47th Vienna Municipal Council

The Colombian Government reported last week that as of the middle of this month, 697 tons of cocaine had been seized.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Criticism continues to persist – 5 minutes
Criticism continues to persist – 5 minutes
Posted on
Murderer of mother and 4 children in apartment that caused a stir in Paris arrested!
Murderer of mother and 4 children in apartment that caused a stir in Paris arrested!
Posted on
Potato plumcake: the savory version perfect for aperitifs
Potato plumcake: the savory version perfect for aperitifs
Posted on
Baldur’s Gate 3 or Uncharted? Huge Christmas discounts are underway on Steam – SMARTmania.cz
Baldur’s Gate 3 or Uncharted? Huge Christmas discounts are underway on Steam – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News