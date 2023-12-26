They seized more than a ton of drugs and captured 4 Central Americans in Cartagena

#seized #ton #drugs #captured #Central #Americans #Cartagena

A joint operation by Colombian and United States authorities managed to seize 1,288 kilos of marijuana and 24.8 kilos of cocaine in the Colombian Caribbean, as well as the capture of three Costa Ricans and one Nicaraguan, according to the National Navy.

The commander of the Caribbean Naval Force, Vice Admiral Hernando Enrique Mattos Dager, said that the action was carried out 66 nautical miles from the town of Santa Verónica, in Cartagena, which is part of the department of Atlántico.

In the operation, the senior officer added, a coast guard boat, units of the Caribbean Air Naval Group, the Colombian Aerospace Force and a United States air platform participated.

They “achieved the maritime interdiction of the suspicious vessel that was driven by four subjects, three of Costa Rican nationality and one Nicaraguan, who, upon realizing the presence of the authorities, threw an undetermined amount of the cache into the sea and began to flee.”

However, the authorities managed to immobilize the boat and began searching for the packages in the area, recovering 39 packages containing 1,518 rectangular packages of marijuana and 26 packages of cocaine.

The four captured and the seized material were taken to the dock of the Cartagena Coast Guard Station, where they were handed over to the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI).

The Colombian Government reported last week that as of the middle of this month, 697 tons of cocaine had been seized.