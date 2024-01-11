They sell boxes like Wembley – Sniper

#sell #boxes #Wembley #Sniper

What troubles continue to arise with the new tenants of the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium, with the idea that it will be removable. Well now, for the boxes.

I had already told you that each club is going to manage its boxes when they play at home, América and Cruz Azul in Liga Meme X and Atlante in Expansión MX. The few great ones were already arranged by the directors of each team, and those who had them during the Colts’ stay, well, I know the Pérez Prado. They even tell me that some had to buy back the exclusive place they already had so as not to lose it to The Machine and the Eagles.

Well, since Cruz Azul plays first, the stadium boxes that ‘belong’ to the celestial club in its games, it began to accommodate them first with the cooperative members, so they have practically taken all of them. They even told me that the cement manufacturers who won them are already reselling them and the costs are sky-high: for one in eight places they are asking for over 700 thousand dollars a year! That is, each site per game would cost about 5 thousand pesos. Just there. I think it’s the fury of the renewed Machine, I don’t think anyone will pay for it. Let’s see.

Until next week we will know how América is going to do to place them, and they will also be fighting because it is the season of La 14 already in Coapa. I’ll let you know how much they cost.

WHY DID VILLAGRA AND PRECIADO FALL?

In my neighborhood they say ‘create fame and go to sleep’ and the fact is that Rayados no longer see the dollar sign on their forehead every time they go out to ask about signings because of all the wool spread in recent years. But this time, at least in two possible reinforcements, the royals no longer opened their wallets as before and preferred to go with other options.

First, Villagra, a 22-year-old gem from Andrés Fassi’s Talleres, the one who also remotely directs the evicted Bravos de Juárez and who is in a fight with Chucho Martínez. Rayados called Córdoba, Argentina, to ask for the price: “15 million from the gringos and only because they are friends.” Everyone sells how they think they will get paid, right?

In Monterrey the news of the interest was leaked and several took it for granted. Fassi is convinced that he is going to get a tremendous financial return from the kid and although Rayados said that he was crazy and launched the offer again, he did not double down: I will give you 6.5 melons and you keep a percentage. Name, 10 million dollars and we retain 30 percent of the letter. We can not; Well, give me 9 for 90 percent, but at Sultana they take care of the commissions, okay? Well thanks, but no thanks. And to another thing, butterfly.

And something similar happened with Preciado. They asked the cost in La Laguna, they were told from the beginning that 12.5 million green ones were just for the scorer, in the same talk the royal board said that they were interested, the issue was leaked, but in this case, they no longer called from La Sultana nor to try to lower the price. They did not want to move the issue further and went for much cheaper options.

MORE SHOPPING THAN PRE-SEASON

Already on the way out, my Ti-gue-res, still badly injured after losing the title in December, went to McAllen in preseason, but ‘oh, surprises’, it turns out that they couldn’t find a rival to close with a friendly in Texan lands as was the plan.

It turns out that they already had the transfer ready and wanted a preparation game for this Thursday, but the team that normally served as sparring in the area, Los Toros de Rio Grande of the USL, no longer exists, which ceased to exist a few weeks ago just because they sold precisely its stadium, HEB Park, where the royals trained, to the city so that the University of Texas Rio Grande football team can now play.

And then no other contender appeared to refine Siboldi’s boys. So the trip was more for shopping than preseason.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: ANDRÉ JARDINE ‘WARNS’ CHICOTE: ‘IF YOU ARE NOT IN BODY AND SOUL, THE TEAM WILL REJECT YOU’