They set a date for the end of the trial between Colo Colo and Juan Martín Lucero

Although FIFA imposed a harsh sanction on Juan Martín Lucero and Fortaleza after Colo Colo’s complaint, the case was taken to the CAS, an organization that already has a date to meet in the last instance of the procedure.



© ANDRES PINA/PHOTOSPORTTrial between Colo Colo and Juan Martín Lucero nearing its end.

The sudden departure of Juan Martín Lucero, at the end of 2022, is something that had repercussions throughout the year in Colo Colo. El Gato was fundamental in the team led by Gustavo Quinteros, a coach who was never able to find his replacement, an issue that contributed to the ailing season that the Eternal Champion had.

Thus, the Cacique exhausted all avenues to obtain a punishment for the player and for Fortaleza, the club that acquired the forward’s services. In this way, Blanco y Negro, through his lawyers, filed a lawsuit with FIFA in order to seek the highest possible sanctions.

It was thus that, after the various legal and the allegations between the parties, the governing body of world football ruled in favor of Colo Colo. Juan Martín Lucero was suspended from activity for four months and Fortaleza received a punishment of two transfer market periods without being able to sign players.

However, the punishment could not be imposed immediately. Although Lucero was left without playing a couple of games, The Brazilian team filed an appeal with the CAS and managed to enable the trans-Andean team to play the rest of the season. But this authorization was not going to be eternal, the Court of Arbitration for Sports The date has already been set for the final arguments of the case, which will end in a final sentence.

Colo Colo and Juan Martín Lucero have a date for arguments before the CAS. | Image: Photosport.

There is a date for the hearing between Colo Colo and Juan Martín Lucero

The TAS, through its website, announced the dates of the different hearings it has on its agenda. This way, The argument between Colo Colo, Juan Martín Lucero and Fortaleza was set for March 14 and 15, which will have three key instances.

The thing is The TAS (the Court of Arbitration for Sports) will hear the defense of Juan Martín Lucero against Colo Colo and FIFA for the suspension imposed. Also, what the club has to say against the forward and Fortaleza for his untimely departure and a possible compensation.

The CAS (Sports Arbitration Court), for its part, must be the one to decide the issue between Fortaleza against the Albos and FIFA due to the sanction of not being able to participate in two consecutive transfer markets.

After learning of the sanction by FIFA, Lucero was absent from his team’s two matches while the CAS was appealed. Thus, after authorization by the Court of Arbitration, He was mentioned again and, at the end of the season, he had 24 goals and seven assists in 63 games played with 3,906 minutes on the court.

How many goals did Lucero score in Colo Colo?

Juan Martín Lucero played 39 matches in all competitions. In 3,047 minutes on the court, he scored 24 goals (15 in the national tournament, four in the Chile Cup, two in the Copa Sudamericana, six in the Copa Libertadores and one in the Super Cup) and provided six assists.

