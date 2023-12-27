They sold everything to travel across America in an RV, then when they got bored they moved onto an ocean liner

#sold #travel #America #bored #moved #ocean #liner

Members of a retired couple originally living in Florida, Melody and John Hennessee three years ago, they decided to sell everything they owned—including their main business and their home—and buy an RV to travel across the United States.

But then 76-year-old John got tired of driving, and they saw an ad about a great opportunity for a 274-day cruise, and decided to continue their nomadic life on the ocean.

Presented by SkyNews, the married couple is currently touring the Dominican Republic on board a luxury ocean liner, with which they have previously traveled to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Melody and John say they love their new life not only because it’s cheaper than if they hadn’t embarked on the big adventure, but also because it makes their retirement years much more exciting.

Now we only have a phone bill and a boat bill, and a few credit card bills when we go ashore, but that’s about it. (…) We don’t have a mortgage anymore, and we don’t have housing expenses either. We no longer have car insurance, property insurance or utility bills. The list goes on. We are sure that shipping is cheaper

– the man told, and then he also added that according to their calculations, the luxury life with everything on the ship would cost about half as much as if they still lived in Florida.

Currently, they change the ships on a monthly basis, and their calendar is full of trips until the end of 2024, but soon they will buy a cabin on the ocean liner Villa Vie, on which up to 30 percent of the passengers will be permanent residents.

Also Read:  Israeli Defense Minister Claims to be Attacked from 7 Different Directions

And their future home is planned to circle the Earth every three years, strictly following the warm weather.

The traveling public of luxury ships also includes similar retired travelers who choose this type of luxury life in the twilight of their lives. We previously reported on another couple from Florida, Helen and By Norman D’Silvawho decided to change their lifestyle after meeting an 80-year-old woman living on an ocean liner on a cruise decades ago.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Nasal showers: This keeps your nose clear
Nasal showers: This keeps your nose clear
Posted on
Retrospective 2023: the election of Thomas Stettler to the National Council
Retrospective 2023: the election of Thomas Stettler to the National Council
Posted on
Netanyahu Offers Peace, But Palestinians Are Moved Abroad, Hamas: Ridiculous
Netanyahu Offers Peace, But Palestinians Are Moved Abroad, Hamas: Ridiculous
Posted on
Apple filed an appeal against the decision to ban sales of Apple Watches in the United States
Apple filed an appeal against the decision to ban sales of Apple Watches in the United States
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News