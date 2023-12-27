They sold everything to travel across America in an RV, then when they got bored they moved onto an ocean liner

#sold #travel #America #bored #moved #ocean #liner

Members of a retired couple originally living in Florida, Melody and John Hennessee three years ago, they decided to sell everything they owned—including their main business and their home—and buy an RV to travel across the United States.

But then 76-year-old John got tired of driving, and they saw an ad about a great opportunity for a 274-day cruise, and decided to continue their nomadic life on the ocean.

Presented by SkyNews, the married couple is currently touring the Dominican Republic on board a luxury ocean liner, with which they have previously traveled to Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific.

Melody and John say they love their new life not only because it’s cheaper than if they hadn’t embarked on the big adventure, but also because it makes their retirement years much more exciting.

Now we only have a phone bill and a boat bill, and a few credit card bills when we go ashore, but that’s about it. (…) We don’t have a mortgage anymore, and we don’t have housing expenses either. We no longer have car insurance, property insurance or utility bills. The list goes on. We are sure that shipping is cheaper

– the man told, and then he also added that according to their calculations, the luxury life with everything on the ship would cost about half as much as if they still lived in Florida.

Currently, they change the ships on a monthly basis, and their calendar is full of trips until the end of 2024, but soon they will buy a cabin on the ocean liner Villa Vie, on which up to 30 percent of the passengers will be permanent residents.

And their future home is planned to circle the Earth every three years, strictly following the warm weather.

The traveling public of luxury ships also includes similar retired travelers who choose this type of luxury life in the twilight of their lives. We previously reported on another couple from Florida, Helen and By Norman D’Silvawho decided to change their lifestyle after meeting an 80-year-old woman living on an ocean liner on a cruise decades ago.