They stole 10 thousand euros and dollars from the Conviasa headquarters in Ipsfa

#stole #thousand #euros #dollars #Conviasa #headquarters #Ipsfa

All subjects had records for different crimes.

Courtesy Douglas Rico | The men were arrested on José Francisco Martí Avenue

Three men were arrested in Caracas for their alleged participation in the robbery that was perpetrated at the Conviasa headquarters located in the Social Welfare Institute of the National Armed Forces (Ipsfa).

According to the information published by Douglas Rico, director of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigations Corps (Cicpc), “el Mostro”, “el Oficial” and “Cara de Viejo” were arrested, who were accused of stealing about 10 thousand dollars and euros.

Officials from the Vehicle Theft Division were in charge of the investigation when what happened was announced. This is how they undertook patrols in the area and found those identified.

In addition to finding the money, they also found the firearms used to commit the robbery.

They were arrested on José Francisco Martí Avenue, San Pedro parish, in the Libertador municipality, one had a record of generic theft, illicit change of license plates and vehicle serial numbers; In addition, he was under a regime of presentation before the Second Court of execution of Coro.

They found records for another for robbery and the third for aggravated homicide and aggravated kidnapping, and a request by the First State and Municipal Court of First Instance of the state of Falcón for aggravated homicide with treachery.

All were placed at the disposal of the Public Ministry.

Have the information instantly on your cell phone. Join the Diario Primicia group on WhatsApp through the following link:

We are also on Telegram as @DiarioPrimicia, join here: