‘They surrender’: Putin’s revelation about soldiers in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin stated that the number of Ukrainian soldiers who surrender has recently seen a surge. During a meeting with the main members of the Duma, the Russian president spoke about the conflict between Moscow and Kiev, focusing on the military led by the generals of Volodymyr Zelensky. “By the way, I want to inform you: recently there has been a sharp increase in the number of soldiers serving in the Ukrainian forces they give up“, the Kremlin head said, adding that negotiations on a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine are underway.

Putin’s words about the Ukrainian military

Since the outbreak war in Ukraine it is difficult to quantify everything from civilians killed to military deaths, from vehicles destroyed to missiles fired. And this applies to both sides. The reason is easy to say: each side tends to spread figures that can help their cause. Even independent analysts, however, struggle to agree due to the difficulty of being able to personally confirm or deny the facts on the battlefield.

Putin, as mentioned, spoke about the Ukrainian soldiers, explaining that a huge number of them were surrendering. Impossible to verify whether the Russian president’s statements are realistic or, on the contrary, represent phrases thrown at public opinion to help break down the morale of the men of Kiev and revitalize that of the Russian military.

The number of Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Previously, Putin had also made some comments regarding his soldiers. The Russian president had reported the presence of 617 thousand Russian soldiers in the territory of Kiev, triggering the retort of Andrii Yusovrepresentative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense (GUR), according to which the head of the Kremlin would have indicated exaggerated figures. According to Yusov, when the enemy presents distorted data, he does it deliberately, in particular to cause information pressure on Ukraine, to continue to scare someone abroad.

“This is not the only lie that came out of the Russian president’s mouth yesterday. Virtually every time he opened his mouth he lied. But yesterday the Russian dictator publicly confessed to a whole series of war crimes and said he wanted to continue them,” he said. said Yusov. For the Gur representative, more than 450,000 people they are fighting Ukraine, and “that’s not the figure expressed by a man who looks like Putin.” “Unless he counted together all the liquidated invaders who were not taken away from the battlefield. That way a different figure could have turned out. But in general, this is propaganda,” Yusov added.

The US intelligence report

A report fromintelligence American published last Tuesday revealed that Russia would lose approx 315,000 soldiers – between dead and seriously injured – since the war began. Again according to this analysis, Russia’s losses would be incredibly higher than those reported by the Kremlin in November – when the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the death of 5,937 soldiers – and would far exceed Ukrainian losses.

In August, a US intelligence official told the New York Times that Moscow’s losses approached around 300,000 units, between approximately 120,000 dead and 170,000/180,000 wounded. In the same period, Ukrainian forces had had to deal with 70,000 dead and 100,000-120,000 wounded.