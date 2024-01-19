They swear by traditional division of roles: ‘Feminism has gone crazy’

#swear #traditional #division #roles #Feminism #crazy

She did not put her child on earth to take him to daycare, says Zeynep Fermanova (27). Since she and the father of her 1-year-old son separated, she has no choice, but she would prefer not to work. “It doesn’t make me happy.”

Her own mother used to work a lot. “And she still has her own beauty salon. She really stands for independence and making your own ends meet. She doesn’t understand where my desire for a traditional division of roles comes from.”

But perhaps it stems from the fact that her mother worked so much, Zeynep thinks. ‘As a child you don’t think: how good that mum works so she can buy things for me. All you know is that your mom isn’t there when you get home from school. I’ve missed her a lot. So yes, I decided to do it differently later.”

Full-time stay-at-home mom

Astrid Mucaj (32) lives the life Zeynep would want. She is a full-time stay-at-home mom, while her husband works full-time. “When he comes home in the evening, his food is on the table and he can sit down to eat.” Call it old-fashioned, but Astrid feels good about it. “We have four children and I like to be there for them when they come home from school. Just like my mother used to be there for me. They are only young for such a short time. The eldest is already 13, before you know it them out of the house.”

Not that she is only busy with the children and the household. When the children are at school, Astrid does volunteer work. Or she invests time in her own webshop and blog, with which she sometimes earns a little extra or free outings. Just because she likes it, not because she has to. And: never when the children are there.

The clear division of roles brings a lot of peace to the house, Astrid experiences. “It is well defined. I do the housework and the kids, he provides the income. That makes us a well-oiled machine. We facilitate each other. I can stay at home because he works, but vice versa he can also work because I stay at home. I hear I often say that I am financially dependent on my husband. That is true, but my husband is physically dependent on me. Funnily enough, you never hear anyone talk about that.”

Very unhappy

Zeynep would also prefer to be with a man who puts bread on the table, so that she can focus full-time on motherhood and housework. “Such a clear division of roles appeals to me. In my last relationship we both worked, but that made me extremely unhappy. Because you are supposedly ‘equal’, but in practice as a woman you always do more in raising children and doing the housework. “We’re also better at it: if he vacuumed once, I could do it again because it wasn’t clean yet. That’s just how it goes. It puts a lot more pressure on the woman.”

Astrid sees it that way too. She thinks we’ve gone crazy with feminism. “I really like that we have all kinds of extra rights, but I think we have also been given too many responsibilities. Working as a woman used to be an option, now you almost have to. We are expected to work, and still take care of our family and the household. These last two things often do not apply to men. They may do something around the house, but the lion’s share often still falls to women. I don’t find it surprising that so many women have a having burnout.”

Career woman and a good mother

You can’t give 100 percent in all areas, Zeynep believes, and motherhood is not something she wants to do halfway. “Many women say that it can all coexist fine, that they can be a career woman and a good mother at the same time, but I believe that they will later notice that their children have lacked something somewhere.”

Men and women are not equal, Zeynep believes. “A man is a man and a woman is a woman. We are created differently, we think differently. Women should not try to prove themselves to men. Yes of course we can do the same, if we want we can even do it better, but why That urge to prove? That bothers me.”

Astrid believes that men and women are equal, but not equal. “Man is not better than woman, or the other way around, but we are certainly not the same. God created woman and man for certain reasons, and I think that reflects that quite well. Some things are better for women by nature, and other things suit men better.”

Back to the Middle Ages

There is a lot of resistance to her way of thinking, Zeynep notices now that she is just like Astrid in the series Girls of tradition is visible. “Many women say: we fought hard for our freedom and now a bunch of mothers want to go back to the Middle Ages. When I say that I don’t want to work, people think all kinds of things about it. I hear that people think I’m a lazy woman, or that I would be looking for a sugar daddy. While you don’t hear me talking about it when someone else takes her child to daycare five days a week because she has to work. I just say: I don’t want that.”

Astrid also notices that her choice sometimes raises some eyebrows. “People in church think it’s completely normal, but others think it’s very strange. When I tell mothers at swimming lessons that I’m a stay-at-home mother, their mouths drop open in amazement. They think it’s old-fashioned, they say they couldn’t do it because the walls would then would come at them.”

She pays little attention to the often heard criticism that stay-at-home mothers are lazy profiteers. “I think I contribute more to society with my volunteer work than most people do at work.”

Not living on one salary

Zeynep and Astrid both think that many women would benefit from a more traditional division of roles. Although of course not everyone has that choice. Astrid: “I receive a lot of messages from women who would like to stay at home, but simply cannot because they cannot live on one salary. I find that striking: the desire seems to be there.”

A not so innocent trend?

Especially on Instagram and TikTok, self-proclaimed tradwives (‘trad’ stands for traditional) such as the American Estee Williams (see the TikTok video below) about the idyll they experience since they have organized their lives in the traditional way. Nella Geurts, sociologist at Radboud University Nijmegen, is researching this phenomenon, which she believes is also present in the Netherlands.

“These women believe that we all function best when we acknowledge the biological differences between men and women,” she says. “To get a top job, a woman must behave like a man, and that is not natural, they believe. A woman should be able to embrace her femininity instead of being forced to adopt another identity. They argue for a revaluation of full-time motherhood .”

Inspiration from the Bible

Where does the need for this traditional division of roles come from? Geurts thinks it is a reaction to modern feminism in combination with the performance society. “People are unsure about their identity and roles, and experience peace with that clear demarcation. The corona period has accelerated this. Some women discovered that they felt better if they only had to concentrate on the household.” Religion also plays an important role, Geurts sees. Some of the tradwives are Christian (like Astrid), she says. “They often get inspiration and support for their choice from the Bible.”

Extreme right and anti-woke

It all sounds innocent, but there are different degrees of tradwives, Geurts sees. From women like Astrid and Zeynep who put motherhood first, to radical types who go much further in their ideas. “The tradwife movement is associated with the extreme right. For example, they are anti-woke and believe that there are only two genders.”

“For some tradwives, this is reflected in the hashtags they use. Then you watch an innocent-looking video about how to bake sourdough bread, but underneath it is #whitelivesmatter or a Nazi slogan. That is worrying. To what extent are you as a viewer unconsciously drawn into such ideas when you are simply looking for a recipe for sourdough bread?”