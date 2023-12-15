They told Maduro in mid-flight! In the airplane cabin (Watch video) – DiarioVea

#told #Maduro #midflight #airplane #cabin #Watch #video #DiarioVea

SEE / Ildegar Gil

To the left and to the right, in full flight towards Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the beloved FANB accompanied us, with its patriotic wings. We carry the Truth of Venezuela, with the powerful Civic-Military union! Rest assured that our Venezuela and the Great Homeland will always… pic.twitter.com/tst1wSZzxd — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) December 15, 2023

During the flight to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in order to carry out the planned meeting with the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, (in defense of the Venezuelan Guayana Esequiba), the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros entered the cabin of the aircraft that was taking him to the aforementioned Caribbean island. His presence in such a delicate area, accompanied by the First Combatant, Cilia Flores, was known this Friday, December 15, after the head of State himself made it known through his accounts on the digital network. .

There, behind the pilot, he exchanged dialogue -via radio- with a FANB officer, who on behalf of the Force gave him a patriotic message directly linked to the mission to be accomplished. Initially, for 1 minute and 30 seconds, the message was about the military sector’s support for the presidential administration in favor of the defense of national sovereignty. “The Bolivarian National Armed Force is proud to have the honor of assisting and accompanying you on the trajectory of your flight,” is heard in a clear voice without the identity of the speaker being known, but specifying that “…we are flying at your side…” commanding a Sukhoi model plane that seconds later appears very close to the Venezuelan dignitary. The intention of the accompaniment is also very clear: “…ensuring its integrity.”

Next, always with perfect diction, the audio informs the President that he has the leadership, authority and morality “…so that the dream of our Liberator becomes an absolute reality and forever.”

When his turn came, the revolutionary leader – in his role as commander in chief of the FANB – answered the greeting with the well-known We will win! He immediately expressed: «I carry the truth of Venezuela in the powerful civil-military union, built by Bolívar and refounded by our Commander Chávez. With the truth and the mandate that the people gave me on December 3, we will win. “The country will win.”

“We will win, my commander in chief,” the interlocutor stressed in farewell.

Minutes later, the presidential delegation arrived at the planned destination, where after three (3) hours of meeting, both leaders agreed to continue the dialogue accepting International Law that includes, among other norms, the Geneva Agreement endorsed in 1966.

