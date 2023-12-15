They told Maduro in mid-flight! In the airplane cabin (Watch video) – DiarioVea

#told #Maduro #midflight #airplane #cabin #Watch #video #DiarioVea

SEE / Ildegar Gil

During the flight to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in order to carry out the planned meeting with the president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, (in defense of the Venezuelan Guayana Esequiba), the president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro Moros entered the cabin of the aircraft that was taking him to the aforementioned Caribbean island. His presence in such a delicate area, accompanied by the First Combatant, Cilia Flores, was known this Friday, December 15, after the head of State himself made it known through his accounts on the digital network. .

There, behind the pilot, he exchanged dialogue -via radio- with a FANB officer, who on behalf of the Force gave him a patriotic message directly linked to the mission to be accomplished. Initially, for 1 minute and 30 seconds, the message was about the military sector’s support for the presidential administration in favor of the defense of national sovereignty. “The Bolivarian National Armed Force is proud to have the honor of assisting and accompanying you on the trajectory of your flight,” is heard in a clear voice without the identity of the speaker being known, but specifying that “…we are flying at your side…” commanding a Sukhoi model plane that seconds later appears very close to the Venezuelan dignitary. The intention of the accompaniment is also very clear: “…ensuring its integrity.”

Next, always with perfect diction, the audio informs the President that he has the leadership, authority and morality “…so that the dream of our Liberator becomes an absolute reality and forever.”

When his turn came, the revolutionary leader – in his role as commander in chief of the FANB – answered the greeting with the well-known We will win! He immediately expressed: «I carry the truth of Venezuela in the powerful civil-military union, built by Bolívar and refounded by our Commander Chávez. With the truth and the mandate that the people gave me on December 3, we will win. “The country will win.”

“We will win, my commander in chief,” the interlocutor stressed in farewell.

Minutes later, the presidential delegation arrived at the planned destination, where after three (3) hours of meeting, both leaders agreed to continue the dialogue accepting International Law that includes, among other norms, the Geneva Agreement endorsed in 1966.

Share VEA on your networks:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Koni De Winter beats his ex-employer Juventus in the title battle
Posted on
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Understanding the Israeli-Palestinian issue with an introductory book: Why do tragedies keep repeating? Gaza Strip, the explosives warehouse in the Middle East that was on fire, has a complex history that deserves attention now (1/3) | JBpress
Posted on
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
BB Seguridade (BBSE3) approves distribution of R$5.67 billion in dividends to shareholders
Posted on
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Report: Ex-Wirecard board member Marsalek spied for Moscow
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Country culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release researches Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News