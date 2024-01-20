They treat more than 80 prisoners on a comprehensive medical day

The activity took place this January 19 at the headquarters of the Ciudad Guayana Municipal Delegation of the Cicpc.

More than 80 prisoners were treated in a comprehensive medical day this Friday, January 19, at the headquarters of the Guayana City Municipal Delegation of the Scientific, Criminal and Criminal Investigation Corps (Cicpc).

The activity provided general medicine, vaccination, ultrasound, dentistry, laboratory and medication delivery services.

A day of fumigation was also carried out in the cells and training and legal advice was given to the inmates.

Representatives of the Public Ministry, Public Defense, Somos Venezuela and the Public Health Institute were present in the operation.

This day is part of what was agreed upon in the technical tables for the humanization of those deprived of liberty, promoted by the Permanent Commission for Social Development, Integration and Health of the Municipal Council of Caroní.

