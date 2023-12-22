They used insecticide to kill the lice and became poisoned

#insecticide #kill #lice #poisoned

Those affected were a 32-year-old citizen and two minors, 16 and 10. Aragua de Maturín in the state of Monagas.

A woman and two minors poisoned by an insecticide were admitted to the emergency room at the Dra. Elvira Bueno Mesa Hospital.

According to the authorities, the 32-year-old citizen and the minors aged 16 and 10 were affected after spraying the product on their heads, in an attempt to eliminate the lice.

The incident occurred in Aragua de Maturín in the state of Monagas, reported Diario 2001. Officials went again to the scene of the events in the Valle Verde sector to look for the insecticide applied.

