They voted to end eating dog in South Korea

January 9, 2024 – 09:22

On Tuesday, the South Korean parliament passed a bill banning the slaughter of dogs and the sale of their meat, putting an end to a tradition that has become increasingly unpopular in recent decades. The law was adopted with 208 yes votes, with two abstentions, and no dissenting votes, MTI reports.

Pursuant to the bill, the breeding or slaughtering of dogs for the meat industry, as well as the distribution of dog meat, are prohibited.

Dog meat processors can be sentenced to up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (7.5 million forints). Those who breed or sell dogs for their meat can expect up to two years in prison or a fine of 20 million won (5 million forints).

The legislation enters into force after a three-year grace period, so breeders and distributors have the opportunity to switch to other activities until 2027. Dog meat farms, distributors and restaurants serving dog meat must report their businesses to the regional municipalities. Furthermore, the law also includes support measures to help local governments close down businesses of this type.

According to official statistics in 2023, there are approximately 1,150 dog meat farms, 34 butcher shops, 219 distributors and approximately 1,600 restaurants nationwide that also deal in dog meat. The ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) and the opposition Democratic Party of Korea jointly advocated for the introduction of legislation prohibiting dog eating at the end of last year. At that time, breeders and processors who learned about the bill threatened the government with releasing two million dogs near the presidential office.

South Korean President Jun Seok-yol and his wife have openly expressed their distaste for eating dog meat several times in the past.

The consumption of dog meat has dropped dramatically in recent decades, one of the main reasons for which is the international condemnation of the tradition. On the other hand, young people in South Korea see dogs more as pets than as food, so dog meat dishes are only common among the older age group.

