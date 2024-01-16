They want fully furnished apartments – Labor

#fully #furnished #apartments #Labor

Mortgage loans are mainly taken by men with salaries above BGN 3,500.

The average amount of loans for the purchase of a home increased to BGN 160,000.

22% buy for investment

Property buyers are less and less willing to spend money and time to renovate and even furnish their homes. Increasingly, they want to buy a fully finished apartment, real estate brokers said. The prices of fully furnished homes are higher, but the advantage for the buyer is that they can move in or rent it out right away.

However, other buyers prefer to choose the flooring and the bathroom sink themselves and therefore look for new properties of putty and screed. Usually these are demanding buyers who know exactly what they want or prefer to choose the materials and colors used themselves. Some buyers are even willing to pay above market price for truly excellent properties that perfectly meet their requirements.

About 63% of housing transactions are realized with a mortgage loan, according to data from a real estate company. Over 20% of mortgage loans cover the maximum amount of the price financed by the banks – about 80%. In line with the growth of real estate prices, there is also an increase in the average amount of mortgage loans, which has already exceeded BGN 160,000. Most often, buyers take a mortgage loan for a period of 25 years.

People who take out a mortgage loan to buy a home are mostly married men, aged between 30 and 45, with a good career and a salary above BGN 3,500. But there are property buyers of all age groups. Many young people who work in the field of information technology and have high salaries are also buying their first home. Older people are more likely to buy a larger home for their family or as an investment.

Deals with three-room apartments have a share of 39% of all realized sales, and those with two-room apartments are more and have a share of just over 45 percent, according to data from the real estate company.

22% of the completed transactions are for investment purposes. People mostly buy homes for their own use. They are buying either their first home or a property to upgrade their standard by moving to a more spacious apartment or property in a better area. There continues to be great interest in properties outside the city as well.

The balance between demand and supply is sustainable, brokers comment. But buyers are not ready to give their money for just any property. They are very well informed about the market and inspect only those offers that meet their requirements.