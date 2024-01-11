“They wanted us to break the gendarme barricade”/ “You came to vote now”, “Don’t steal our protest!”, “Simion, go home!”

#wanted #break #gendarme #barricade #vote #Dont #steal #protest #Simion #home

George Simion and Diana Şoșoacă were booed by protesters, Thursday evening, in Chiajna: “You came to vote now”, “Where were you when it was difficult for us?”, “Don’t steal our protest”, “Simion, leave our protest “, “Simion, at home!”, the demonstrators shouted at the leader of the extremist AUR party, and they publicly renounced the head of SOS.

Simion did live from the demonstration and filmed himself with the press and with the demonstrators whose access to the Capital is forbidden by gendarmes and police. Simion accused PSD and the authorities of “blocking people’s right to protest”.

UPDATE 21:50 Minister Predoiu declared, on Thursday evening, about the law enforcement that stopped transporters and farmers at the entrance to Bucharest: “They are doing nothing but obeying the law”. Details, here.

UPDATE 21:30 The farmers’ and transporters’ protests are politically hijacked, it is not the time “for certain demands to be instrumentalized by an extremist party”, declared the prefect of the Capital, Rareş Hopincă. Details, here.

UPDATE 21:00 The protesters interviewed by Antena 3 on Thursday evening stated that George Simion and Diana Soșoacă did not come for the demonstrators, but “for them, that the elections are coming” and that they “wanted to break the gendarme barricade”, but the protesters refused because “they come peacefully” and “they don’t want to make a circus”:

“They wanted us to break the barricade with the gendarmes, but we are peaceful”;

“We didn’t come to make a circus, we came to make justice”;

“We are not with them (with George Simion and Diana Soșoacă, ed.)”;

“We stay here until someone comes to talk to us”;

“They didn’t come for us, they came for them because the elections are coming”, were some of the statements of the protesters interviewed on Thursday evening by Antena 3.

UPDATE 20:50 And Diana Șoșoacă, head of SOS, arrived in Chiajna and was booed by the protesters. Starting at minute 24:55, the protesters begin to hold Simion accountable, accusing him of confiscating their protest and of having come for electoral purposes or of “being with the PSD”:

﻿

The transporters’ protests continued on Thursday, in parallel with the Government’s negotiations between some transporters’ associations and the Executive. Also on Thursday, at the Minister of Transport, Sorin Grindeanu, he met with three associations in the field, but which do not participate in the “spontaneous” protest that started on Wednesday.

The transporters’ protest, which is also joined by farmers, is not accepted by any representative association, reports Economedia. Columns of trucks formed Thursday morning on the A 1 Bucharest-Pitesti highway and on the Bucharest Ring Road.

According to an information sent on Wednesday by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), Florin Barbu invited, on Monday, January 15, 2024, to the institution’s headquarters, the representatives of all farmers’ associations, processors and retailers, to discuss the support measures and offer financing solutions for all the situations they encounter this agricultural year.

The news is being updated