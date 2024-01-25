They warn that nanoplastic is capable of being absorbed by different parts of our body

#warn #nanoplastic #capable #absorbed #parts #body

It had an impact throughout the national and international press. A study carried out by researchers at the Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University (USA) determined that one liter of bottled water contains up to 370,000 plastic fragments.

“In broad terms, the study states that nanoplastic is capable of entering and being absorbed by different parts of our body. I completely agree fundamentally,” says Urbina, who clarifies that it has not yet been proven that they are absorbed, “but a particle as small as nanoplastic can effectively pass through our intestines, lungs, reach the bloodstream and move to all irrigated organs.

It should be noted that this new study used a precise technique to detect nanoscale plastics in a water sample: Raman microscopy, where a wavelength—a beam of light—is emitted that excites a particle based on one of its links.

Dr. Urbina develops the idea. “Using this Raman technique, they excited this sample with a specific light beam, for example, for polyamide and were able to census it with another detector, which indicated how many particles vibrated after said excitation. All this on a nano scale, which is like one millionth of a drop of water. What the microscope allows us to see is how electrons bounce or are absorbed in these different plastic particles. Therefore, it is very interesting what scientists developed,” he points out.

The researchers used this technique to detect the presence of up to seven polymers, but they recognize that the census is only 10% of the polymer particles that were in the sample, so there are 90% that belong to other types of polymer particles. .

“There is still a lot of work to do,” highlights Urbina, who complements by pointing out that unlike previous studies, this one is detecting particles. “They in the sample can count how many particles were excited,” she clarifies.

Productive process

“Previous studies had already shown, and the authors also mention it, that bottled water had a certain concentration of microplastics. These spoke of more than 100 microplastic particles per liter of water,” points out Dr. Urbina.

The production process is as indicated, indicates the researcher at the Millennium Institute of Oceanography, who goes on to affirm that the bottling is plastic and also made of polyethylene terephthalate, PET, so it is not surprising that in the manufacturing processes and filtering and bottled water, let’s end up with a soup that is a little more concentrated in microplastics or plastic particles than drinking water, for example, from a natural course. “Even drinking tap water probably has a lower concentration of microplastics or nanoplastics,” concludes Dr. Urbina.