They warn that the increase in dengue cases in the country is worrying

The increase of cases of dengue in the country is the reason why some doctors are recommending that the population at risk apply the vaccine to prevent it, which is not part of the free annual calendar, but many social and prepaid works are covering its cost.

The infectologist Hugo Pizzi explained that the elevated curve of cases has the health sector worried. “The Pan American Sanitary Office, which covers all of America and depends on the United Nations, told us that in the year 2022 there were 3 million cases In America. But in the year 2023, that number rose to 4,200,000. The cases They have risen due to the weather and the expansion of the mosquito. In Argentina, during 2023 we had 128 thousand cases indigenous and almost 2 thousand imported. The projection we are making is that the curve will continue to rise in 2024,” said the doctor in dialogue with A24.

“There is no doubt that mosquitoes are reproducing in an unusual way. Therefore, I believe that we have to focus on actions that are fundamental. First, prevention because such a small insect cannot keep us in suspense and cannot win a fight of these characteristics. Especially because in other centuries they have managed to control the dengue. You have to give people simple tools like access to the vaccine because it has coverage for almost four and a half years. We see a lot of indifference, but every day we have hospitalizations or deaths,” he insisted.

He recalled that although the vaccine has a high value, there are provinces that are providing it for free, such as Tucumán and Salta, and they believe that Catamarca will also soon join.

About what generates the vaccineexplained: “It doesn’t have any type of inconvenience, it doesn’t make you feel down or have a fever, it goes completely unnoticed. But it is a vaccine that protects you almost 90% to avoid hospitalizations or cases of dengue grave”.

According to him, the Center for Tropical Diseases of the National University of Córdoba evaluated that since the Tartagal flood, in Salta, from 1997 to the present, the dengue it was expanding. “Added to this is the tropicalization of the temperature that makes the mosquito everywhere,” she warned.

Finally, Pizzi recalled that although the ANMAT authorization entitles people 4 years of age and older to get vaccinated, it was especially recommended that people who have already had a previous episode of COVID-19 get it. dengue“because a second episode will lead to a much more delicate health situation,” he said.