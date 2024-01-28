They went to Lionel Messi’s restaurant, ate for US$100 and now they give tips to spend less: “We made a big mistake”

#Lionel #Messis #restaurant #ate #US100 #give #tips #spend #big #mistake

Pam and Hugo are famous online for their tourist reviews and guides to the best places to visit in each place they visit.

January 27, 2024, 7:56 p.m.

The couple said that there was an error that they did not calculate. (Video: TikTok @rolintuitivo/Photo: AP)

A couple of tourism influencers visited Lionel Messi’s famous restaurant and had mixed emotions due to the large amount of food they ordered. “We made a big mistake,” they said in a TikTok video.

Pam and Hugo are two travelers from Belo Horizonte, Brazil, who are famous online for their tourist reviews and guides to the best restaurants to eat in each place they visit.

Also read: Lionel Messi surprised with a limited edition sneakers from The Simpsons

On this occasion, they documented their experience at Hincha, Messi’s restaurant located in Andorra.

They started with two appetizers, a dish of popcorn and another of salmon with caviar, for a value of 8 and 21 euros respectively.

Afterwards, they ordered two pizzas with the peculiar “carbonara” flavor that they thought were delicious, but something happened: “We made a big mistake. “We ordered two because, in theory, it was a pizza for one person, but one was more than enough for both of us.”

Despite everything, Pam and Hugo enjoyed their visit to “Hincha”. (Photos: capture from TikTok @rolintuitivo)

In the end, they were so full that they were “dying”, so they could not order the “Golden Ball”, in addition to the price (28 euros) exceeding their budget.

Despite everything, they recommended the restaurant, always with a warning: “You can go there and spend a lot of money (especially if you order red meat), but you can also make a more measured visit, just to get to know it.” They paid a total of 90 euros.

“We would definitely come back for the carbonara pizza. They would give us a pizza each (or one to share), two chops and we would be more than satisfied (here’s a tip).”

Two influencers visited Hincha and regretted it for a terrible reason: “We will not repeat”

Lionel Messi’s renowned restaurant is located in Andorra, within a luxurious hotel chain. It is a very exclusive place, where all the decoration refers to the Rosario star.

Upon entering the restaurant, you can see a replica of the Ballon d’Or, an award that Messi won seven times. The walls are decorated with phrases alluding to the captain of the albiceleste. The employees even wear t-shirts similar to those used by the best soccer player in history.

Read also: A photo of the passport that Lionel Messi uses to travel the world was revealed

For this reason, going to Messi’s restaurant became a mandatory point for influencers from all over the world to tell their experience.

The couple of two young adults carried out an extensive analysis of the visit, however, what they experienced was not as they expected.

The pizzas at Lionel Messi’s restaurant cost around 17 euros (Photo: Hincha).

“The pizzas had burns on the bottom, and the quality-price ratio was not satisfactory, since they were too expensive for what they offered,” commented the young man.

In addition, he expressed his discontent with the price of alcoholic beverages: “Be careful when ordering wine by the glass. If you don’t want to spend a fortune, be sure to ask what type of wine they will serve you and what the price is. If you don’t mind paying, then there’s no need to ask the question.”

Read also: The incredible condition that Pablo Pérez set upon his arrival in Sarmiento de Junín that involves Lionel Messi

However, he highlighted: “The service from the waiters is excellent, they are super friendly.”

“In short: expensive, burnt and salty pizzas and wines by the glass for €17 a glass. The experience was not bad, but we will not repeat it because as I say, for only two pizzas and two glasses of wine, we paid €75.”