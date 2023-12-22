They were supposed to save Europe from disaster. But that won’t happen

According to the report of the European Heat Pump Association, the past year brought surprising results regarding the sales of these devices. After years of growing popularity, there came a period when their sales visibly decreased. The third quarter of 2023 is a significant decline compared to the same period in 2022. Only two countries have seen an increase in the popularity of heat pumps – Germany and the Netherlands. In the remaining surveyed markets (including Finland, Sweden, Denmark, France, Italy and Norway) there were declines.

It turns out that the most ecological way of heating a house has started to lose supporters. What could be the reason for this state of affairs?

The decline in sales may be due to ambiguous communication from decision-makers in individual countries. Add to this the aspect of changing government policies and subsidies, falling natural gas prices and unchanged electricity prices, and we end up with a situation in which consumers are less willing to look at these solutions.

This is a big risk, especially since we are in a period of deep decarbonization. The European Commission has already announced a draft of changes aimed at improving the heating situation on our continent. Where is Poland in all this?

In our country, heat pumps are popular, although there is a visible decline in interest in some variants of these devices. This includes: air-water heat pumps, as reported by chip.pl based on data from the Polish Organization for the Development of Heat Pump Technology. Ground models are more popular.

However, Polish owners of heat pumps will face other problems, not necessarily resulting from declines in sales or interest in the technology. This is a wave of inspections that may reveal a lot of truth about pumps installed in Polish homes next year. It turns out that a significant part of the devices comes from China.

These units do not have appropriate technical parameters and pose a threat to users, and are neither ecological nor effective enough. We recently reported on inspections related to Chinese heat pumps. We just have to wait to see what information they will bring and what awaits heating in Poland in 2024.

