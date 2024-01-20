“They will never blame someone else for being unhappy”

#blame #unhappy

Bioenergotherapist Lidia Fecioru explained, on the show “Hidden truths”, what Alfa women are and what they want.

“The alpha woman knows what she wants, does what she wants, goes where she wants, she is not independent, she is super independent, whether they are alone or in a relationship.

In a relationship, she always creates her own plans and does not depend on anyone or anything. I mean, she’s a woman who clearly has a career, she’s well-grounded, with her heels in the asphalt. She has a certain intelligence, one is that she is smart, another is that she knows what she wants, and another is that she organizes her life exactly the way she likes it and doesn’t take anyone’s opinions into account.

They have another quality: they never compare themselves to others, that is, they know themselves very well. Yes, that means trusting her, trusting everything she does, everything she says, everything she does. He may even be a leader, because that’s what he is. That’s her way of behaving.

Alpha women: They are bold, they dare to be the boss, they dare to say some things with courage.

They are not afraid that someone will talk to them, they don’t care. They don’t care about anyone’s opinion or anything.

Yes, alpha women have one more thing. They know when to leave, they don’t wait to be kicked out. It’s a matter of dignity. Bosses are not fired, they resign, they are confident, they always know how to make something work: a friendship, a relationship, a failed decision.

It usually means that I invest time and energy. It’s also true, rather than making a relationship that you cling to and invest in, you waste energy and it consumes you, I don’t understand why you have it. Better to be alone than to be in a relationship that drains you.

Alpha women don’t victimize themselves, yes, they will never be victimized.

They will never blame anyone for being unhappy. They will never blame someone they are in a relationship with, that the relationship doesn’t work because she decides whether it works or not. They lead their lives alone”, said Lidia Fecioru, in the show Adevăruri Ascunse.