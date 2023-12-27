they will take off sales at Zara – NiT

#sales #Zara #NiT

Women, throw your wallets in the air: you’ll steal Zara’s sales

The wait is over: the perfect time has come to invest in your wardrobe and renew your style at a lower price.

The famous brand begins its sales period today.

After Christmas comes another of many people’s favorite times, sales. And few brands have a greater impact on women’s minds than Zara. It’s true, the special post-Christmas discount season starts online this Wednesday, December 27th, at 11pm on the brand’s app and an hour later on the website. In physical stores across the country, prices will only drop the following day.

Zara arrived in Portugal in 1988, on Rua de Santa Catarina, in Porto. Currently, there are 85 spread from north to south of the country.

In addition to the Spanish brand, the remaining brands in the Inditex group, such as Bershka, Stradivarius, Lefties and Pull&Bear, are following the sales calendar in the week leading up to New Year’s Eve.

As NiT had already told you, Mango, Springfield and Massimo Dutti also started their promotional campaigns, in this case on the 26th in online stores.

Click on the gallery to see our suggestions for black dresses that disguise the excesses of Christmas Eve. Various styles and brands are available, with prices starting at €15.99.