Thick quark soup can form the core of massive neutron stars

Atoms are made up of protons, electrons and neutrons. The electron is a kind of elementary particle, but the proton and neutron are complex particles: they consist of so-called “up” and “down” quarks. A proton has two up and one down quark, and a neutron has two down and one up quark. Due to the special nature of the strong interaction, these quarks are always bound together, so they can never be truly free particles like electrons, at least in the vacuum of space. According to a study recently published in the journal Nature Communications, neutron stars may finally be free in their hearts.

Neutron stars are the remnants of massive stars. Their existence is a last-ditch effort to keep the star’s core from collapsing into a black hole. After the dense core runs out of all its nuclear fuel, only the quantum pressure of neutrons can resist gravity. This is where things get complicated.

Illustration of the quark core of a neutron star. (Jyrki Hokkanen, CSC – IT Center for Science)

According to the simplified model of the neutron star, the core of the celestial body is made up of neutrons, which are on the verge of collapse. They can collide with each other with enormous energy, but they still remain neutrons. The quarks in them are too tightly bound for the neutrons to tear them apart. Some researchers argue that in this gravitational frontier, neutrons can loosen and their quarks can merge into a kind of quark soup. This would mean that neutron stars have a dense quark core.

Unfortunately, we cannot directly examine the core of neutron stars, nor can we create similarly dense matter on Earth, but we have some idea of ​​how this dense nuclear matter behaves if we look at its equation of state. Examining the equation of state is a method to calculate the main properties of a material. For neutron stars, this equation of state is the Tolman–Oppenheimer–Volkov equation. The only problem with it is that it is extremely complex, and if you use it to calculate whether neutron stars have quark cores, you get the answer: maybe.

The analysis shows that massive neutron stars are likely to have quark cores. (Annala et al. 2023)

This time, the researchers took a different approach. Instead of performing equation-of-state calculations, Bayesian statistics were applied to observational data on neutron star masses and sizes. This statistical method looks for patterns in observational data and extrapolates likely possibilities in a subtle but effective way. In this case, that is, if neutron stars have quark cores, they are somewhat denser than neutron stars without quark cores. Since small neutron stars are unlikely to have quark cores, but the most massive ones do, a shift in the mass–density relation should appear in the Bayesian analysis.

The researchers found that massive neutron stars, with masses greater than two solar masses, have an 80-90% probability of having a quark core. It seems that the real question is not whether quark stars exist, but where the transition is between quark stars and conventional neutron stars.

In truth, this analysis relies on a fairly small data sample. The mass and radius of most neutron stars are currently unknown, but this will change over time. If we have more data, we can determine the exact conditions for the phase transition between quark matter and dense neutron matter. For now, however, all we can say for sure is that some neutron stars are different than previously thought.

Source: Universe Today

