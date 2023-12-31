Thiem starts the new season with two nerve-wracking successes

Austria’s current number two is in the main competition in Australia after two tough battles.

After a year with some ups and downs, Dominic Thiem fortunately started the new season with two wins. The former world number three made it into the main competition at the Brisbane International presented by Evie on New Year’s Eve. The fifth-seeded Lower Austrian (ATP 98) defeated the twelfth-seeded Italian Giulio Zeppieri (ATP 135) 3:6, 6:4 after a battle that lasted around 2:31 hours in the second and final qualifying round at the ATP 250 hard court tournament in northeast Australia , 6:4. The 30-year-old’s opponent in the main draw will only be determined after the preliminary round has been completed.

At the start on Saturday, Thiem defeated the 20-year-old Australian local hero James McCabe (ATP 272) 2:6, 7:6 (4), 6:4 after 2:52 hours of play and was 3:5 in the second set 40:0 when his opponent served, fending off three match points in a row. The match had an unusual interruption after the first set because a highly poisonous snake approached spectators and ball children in a threatening manner. In the first duel with Zeppieri, Thiem had to do hard work again the following day, but was once again able to hold his own with nerves after falling behind in a set. In the second and third rounds, the Lichtenwörthern only managed to get the decisive break in the tenth and last game. Previously the game had been on a knife’s edge, especially in the second set at 3:3 and 15:40 and 4:4 and 30:40 from Thiem’s ​​point of view.

The first event of the season in Brisbane serves Thiem as preparation for the Australian Open in Melbourne. At the first Grand Slam tournament of the new year, Benjamin Ebrahimzadeh’s protégé would, as things currently stand, have to compete in the next week’s qualification. However, if one more player before him were to cancel, he would slip into the main competition and instead play the invitation tournament in Melbourne’s Kooyong district next week.

