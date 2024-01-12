Thiem’s ​​quiet tones before the Australian Open

#Thiems #quiet #tones #Australian #Open

Why Austria’s tennis star Dominic Thiem can almost only win at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year – and declarations of war would be out of place.

If anything, Dominic Thiem made rather quiet sounds in the run-up to the Australian Open, which began on Sunday. The Lower Austrian briefly commented on his opening hurdle against the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime with the words: “It will be a tough match. He didn’t have a great year, but in the end he saved his season. I’ll give it my all and I’ll be happy when it starts.”

Last year, Thiem sounded completely different. “I feel in a position to be able to hurt the absolute top people again. I also think they don’t particularly like playing against me. The question is how consistently I can do that,” was his outlook at the time. What has changed for the Lower Austrian, who is now ranked 94th in the world? In any case, the lack of consistency still bothers him – and from his point of view, a few declarations of war that are too little or too much make perfect sense.

Reached the final in 2020, lost in the first round in 2023

The 30-year-old can certainly go into the duel with Auger-Aliassime, the current number 27 in the world, with courage. He won the only meeting between the two so far, and on the way to the 2020 US Open title, Thiem defeated the Canadian without losing a set. But one thing is clear: this was his absolute peak phase. Four years ago he also played his best tournament at the Australian Open. At that time, after a 2-1 set lead, he only failed in the final against Serbian Novak Djoković. This time, on his tenth appearance and after overcoming a number of injuries, aches and pains, illnesses and mental lows, Thiem primarily wants to forget his first round defeat from the previous year.

The dress rehearsal speaks for him. The Lower Austrian won 6:3, 6:3 against Argentinian Francisco Cerúndolo (ATP 22) in an exhibition tournament on Friday. The day before, Thiem had lost against veteran Andy Murray 4:6, 2:6.

Ofner against the audience

From an Austrian perspective, only Sebastian Ofner has any hope in Melbourne. The 27-year-old Styrian celebrates his debut in the main competition after five failed qualifications and starts against the Australian Thanasi Kokkinakis – also on Monday or Tuesday. “There would definitely have been easier lots,” said Ofner. “Firstly, he plays really well and unpleasantly, secondly, all the fans in Australia will probably be against me.” Wolfgang Thiem’s protégé lost his only duel so far against the local hero (ATP 68) in the long qualifying round for the Australian Open in 2019.

Now he expects a match on a bigger court. “Nevertheless, if I play well, I think everything is possible. He plays similarly to me.” A year ago, Austria’s number one was still in 193rd place in the ATP rankings, now he is in 37th place and has already reached the semi-finals (Hong Kong) this year.

