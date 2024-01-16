Thierry Henry mocks Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 World Footballer’s Election

#Thierry #Henry #mocks #Tottenham #Hotspur #World #Footballers #Election

Thierry Henry, former captain and superstar of Arsenal FC, teased arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at The Best Gala in London on Monday evening.

When Henry took the stage to accept the trophy, he said to presenter Reshmin Chowdhury: “You’re a Tottenham fan, aren’t you? Then I’d rather take the trophy because you’re not used to dealing with something like that.” The audience reacted to the striker’s flippant statement with laughter.

Henry has long since ended his active career, but was still allowed on stage: the coach of the French U21 national team accepted the award for World Footballer of the Year on behalf of his former teammate Lionel Messi. He was not personally present in the English capital.

Tottenham have been waiting to win a major title since the 1990s. Bayern star Harry Kane’s former club came particularly close in 2019, but lost the Champions League final in Madrid against Liverpool FC 2-0.

The Spurs, currently fifth in the Premier League, currently have a short break before their next league game against Brentford FC on January 31st.

Also Read:  “João Lourenço’s visit to the USA could mean a new international repositioning” -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

BREAKING NEWS: 2 more departures in Beşiktaş! They are going to the Super League team – Beşiktaş
BREAKING NEWS: 2 more departures in Beşiktaş! They are going to the Super League team – Beşiktaş
Posted on
Covid: a significant new symptom caused by the contagious JN.1 variant now in the majority in France
Covid: a significant new symptom caused by the contagious JN.1 variant now in the majority in France
Posted on
South Africa Aims for US and UK to be Tried at International Court for War Crimes in Gaza – Tribunnews
South Africa Aims for US and UK to be Tried at International Court for War Crimes in Gaza – Tribunnews
Posted on
Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023
Istat, inflation at 5.7% in 2023
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News