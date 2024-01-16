Thierry Henry mocks Tottenham Hotspur in the 2023 World Footballer’s Election

#Thierry #Henry #mocks #Tottenham #Hotspur #World #Footballers #Election

Thierry Henry, former captain and superstar of Arsenal FC, teased arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur at The Best Gala in London on Monday evening.

When Henry took the stage to accept the trophy, he said to presenter Reshmin Chowdhury: “You’re a Tottenham fan, aren’t you? Then I’d rather take the trophy because you’re not used to dealing with something like that.” The audience reacted to the striker’s flippant statement with laughter.

Henry has long since ended his active career, but was still allowed on stage: the coach of the French U21 national team accepted the award for World Footballer of the Year on behalf of his former teammate Lionel Messi. He was not personally present in the English capital.

Tottenham have been waiting to win a major title since the 1990s. Bayern star Harry Kane’s former club came particularly close in 2019, but lost the Champions League final in Madrid against Liverpool FC 2-0.

The Spurs, currently fifth in the Premier League, currently have a short break before their next league game against Brentford FC on January 31st.