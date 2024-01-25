Thijs Boermans honest about babymoon with Anna Nooshin: ‘It was a real drama’

#Thijs #Boermans #honest #babymoon #Anna #Nooshin #real #drama

Anna and Thijs recently let their Instagram followers enjoy their holiday in the Moroccan city, but of course you only see the beautiful snapshots there. It is also fantastic, Thijs emphasizes in the podcast, but their stay is very disappointing.

“I was in Cristiano Ronaldo’s hotel and that was a real drama,” said Thijs about this four-star hotel. “It was in a kind of more expensive neighborhood, but it actually looked a bit like Almere. And I didn’t come to Marrakesh to have the feeling that I was in a sunny Almere.”

The couple later went to a traditional riad, which they liked better. Yet the ‘bargaining’ and the tagines are now coming out of Thijs’ nose. For example, he was scammed in a gym. “I think I’ve been dropped off every day and I’m just pushing a heavily pregnant woman through that medina.” He describes how he literally has to push his girlfriend and the baby in her belly up the stairs. “She lifts the weight.”

What also doesn’t really help is the self-confessed ‘PTSS’ that Thijs suffered from his time in the Moroccan desert during his participation in the new season of Special Forces VIPS.

It is not yet clear when exactly Anna and Thijs expect their child. The two announced the pregnancy five months ago.