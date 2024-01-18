“Think first, then speak”

#speak

V. Zelensky was asked what the relationship between Ukraine and the United States would be in the event that D. Trump returns to the White House.

“I mean, either way, it’s the choice of the American people.” And just like that. Ukraine will cooperate with the president chosen by the United States of America,” explained V. Zelensky.

The head of state also noted that some radical voices in the ranks of the Republican Party are causing tension in Ukrainian society.

“Sometimes we are surprised, and sometimes the public is simply scared. Some risky slogans are part of the electoral politics of the United States of America. I understand it. But for people in Ukraine, it is painful and sensitive. During the war, everything is more painful. Every word does not hurt, but sometimes kills. Because that’s how you perceive everything during war. The reaction is hard, fast, because that’s how you survive. And that’s why some radical voices in society aren’t just stressful—they’re frightening. And that’s why I would really like it to be the opinion of individual voices and not a large part of Republicans,” Zelenskiy emphasized.

At the same time, the head of state assures that during personal meetings with Republicans, he did not hear anything about lack of support from them.

“But when the election process is going on, unfortunately, I hear such voices. And that’s why we are ready to work with everyone. I want to say frankly: we respect the American people, and I think that one person cannot change the entire nation,” added V. Zelensky.

V. Zelenskiy was also asked how he would succeed in convincing Trump that it is worth fighting for Ukraine’s freedom.

V. Zelensky reminded that, according to D. Trump, if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not stop, he, as the head of the White House, will give Ukraine more weapons, and if Ukraine does not stop, he will take away the weapons intended for Ukraine.

Taking this into account, V. Zelenskiy commented on the option according to which D. Trump would probably not support Ukraine. According to V. Zelenskiy, under such a scenario, V. Putin could occupy Ukraine within a certain period of time.

“The question will arise: what will D. Trump do after that, if he carries out the occupation of NATO countries after Ukraine?” V. Zelensky asked rhetorically.

“The question is, what will the United States and Donald Trump do next?” Because in this situation it will mean that Europe has lost”, noted V. Zelenskis.

“And that’s why my suggestion is what my father told me: ‘Think first, and only then speak,'” V. Zelensky advised.