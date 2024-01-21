Third dropout Who is the Mole?: ‘I no longer knew who I had bet on’ | Media

#dropout #Mole #longer #knew #bet #Media

Jan 21, 2024 at 2:12 PM Update: an hour ago

Ten famous Dutch people traveled to Mexico to discover who the Mole is in their midst this year. NU.nl speaks to the dropout every week Who is the mole?. Today it is number three: Justin Mooijer.

While millions of people watched Justin Mooijer become the third victim of De Mol’s devious tricks, the 31-year-old drag artist didn’t notice much of it. While the candidates regularly watch the broadcast together, Mooijer was on stage this Saturday evening in a large drag show. I couldn’t let go completely.

“The result was just before 9.30 pm and five minutes later the second act started, which I had to open. That was a bit crazy. But yes. The show must go on.”

There were probably people in the room who… Who is the mole? to look?

“There were even people in the room who received a report from the SPIRIT-app. So they saw me on stage and at the same time read that I was out. At the meet and greet After the show I received very nice reactions.”

You didn’t seem shocked at all by that red screen. You even nodded, as if you saw it coming.

“Well, I just felt really bad about the test. I think we’ve all seen how panic completely set in for me. I had a spreading technique where I divided the questions among my suspects. But because of the questions about the future , I got completely upset. I no longer knew how many questions I had already asked to whom.”

Justin Mooijer is a drag artist under the name Janey Jacké. Photo: AVROTROS/Joy Hansson

At what point in the test did those questions about the assignment that still had to take place arise?

“Somewhere about halfway through. So after that I was completely panicky. And don’t forget that these are really strange, specific questions. Where people have often also lied to you about how many pairs of socks they have or what their favorite color is. That’s where you come. only leave it behind while making it, if the right answer is not there.”

Receive notifications for news about Wie is de Mol? Stay informed with notifications

It seemed like a very emotional farewell. Everyone gathered around you.

“Yes, that was very sweet. I think several people were just as shocked as I was, especially mine roomie Tooske, of course. I really left the group with a good feeling. You become real close with each other in a short time. I also wanted to see Jip and Babs. Just wrap things up and enjoy Mexico.”

And then you got a Topito. Babs and Jip said that they both expected something because of the cameras and the tablet in the car. I didn’t really see that with you?

“No, me neither, haha. I got on that bus thinking it was just a very, very shame. And that might have made me a little less paranoid than I had been the past few days. This program has another twist. You never know what’s coming. So you’re always on your guard. Now I thought: it is what it is, I’ll let it go and go have a drink with those girls. And suddenly I get that Topito. That’s of course what Who is the mole? is. But I really, really didn’t see it coming.”

In Who is the mole? everyone tries to make themselves a little suspicious. You were very much a candidate this episode. Especially at the pub quiz: if it were up to you, no money would go heen.

“Yes, but just stop. Every round the boys said: ah, one more, isn’t it fun?! When I look back I also think: oh my god, take it easy. But I was totally into it. During that pub quiz I really went crazy. Quite a bit of tequila went into it too.”

I was still wondering about that. How drunk were you?

“Well, let me put it this way: it was a very pleasant evening.”