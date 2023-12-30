Thirteen minutes of horror: at an altitude of 7 km, the roof of the Boeing 737 was torn off – the historic flight of Aloha Airlines

#Thirteen #minutes #horror #altitude #roof #Boeing #torn #historic #flight #Aloha #Airlines

Aa A + A – Reset

Report an error

During its 62-year history (1946-2008), Aloha Airlines has flown passengers between many of the Hawaiian Islands.

The company’s aircraft accumulated many more cycles over a period of time than other airlines, because flights were more frequent and shorter.

in 1988 two Boeing 737s completed the highest number of cycles ever flown.

One of them had performed almost 90 thousand during 19 years of service. flight cycles and having flown about 35 thousand hours.

in 1988 April 28 this plane took off from Hilo Airport to Honolulu.

It was expected to be a short and routine flight for the plane’s 89 passengers and six crew members, but it turned out to be far more terrifying.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  A man hid in the undercarriage of a plane bound for Paris and was hospitalized with severe hypothermia

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

‘The whole of Holland is sinking’, but still no plan for the foundation of a million houses
‘The whole of Holland is sinking’, but still no plan for the foundation of a million houses
Posted on
manufacturer of competition automobiles… in Venice
manufacturer of competition automobiles… in Venice
Posted on
UPDATE DNA caught several people who wanted to introduce more than 1200 packs of contraband cigarettes through the port of Constanța / The smugglers gave 125,000 euros to a customs officer who collaborates with DNA
UPDATE DNA caught several people who wanted to introduce more than 1200 packs of contraband cigarettes through the port of Constanța / The smugglers gave 125,000 euros to a customs officer who collaborates with DNA
Posted on
Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica
Her future? Alajuelense makes official the departure of Honduran Alex López after five years in Costa Rica
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News