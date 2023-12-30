Thirteen minutes of horror: at an altitude of 7 km, the roof of the Boeing 737 was torn off – the historic flight of Aloha Airlines

#Thirteen #minutes #horror #altitude #roof #Boeing #torn #historic #flight #Aloha #Airlines

During its 62-year history (1946-2008), Aloha Airlines has flown passengers between many of the Hawaiian Islands.

The company’s aircraft accumulated many more cycles over a period of time than other airlines, because flights were more frequent and shorter.

in 1988 two Boeing 737s completed the highest number of cycles ever flown.

One of them had performed almost 90 thousand during 19 years of service. flight cycles and having flown about 35 thousand hours.

in 1988 April 28 this plane took off from Hilo Airport to Honolulu.

It was expected to be a short and routine flight for the plane’s 89 passengers and six crew members, but it turned out to be far more terrifying.

