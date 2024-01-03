Thirteen-year-old boy becomes the first person ever to reach the end of Tetris on the NES | Tech

#Thirteenyearold #boy #person #reach #Tetris #NES #Tech

A thirteen-year-old American boy has become the first human to complete the end of the original Tetris on the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES). As far as we know, no one else managed to get this far in the 34-year-old game.

Tetris has no official finish line, but generally the game freeze is considered the end. If you persevere long enough, you’ll reach a point where the game’s working memory becomes full. Then it crashes and you can’t continue.

In 2021, an AI program succeeded in ending this for the first time Tetris to get. But a human player had not yet succeeded. The American Willis Gibson published a video on YouTube on Tuesday proving that he is the first to succeed.

There are different ways to do it Tetris to crash the NES. This can happen from level 155. Gibson managed to reach level 157 and the end of within 38 minutes Tetris to get. He also set records for number of lines cleared and highest game score.

“Oh my God,” Gibson responded in his video. “I’m going to pass out. I can’t feel my fingers anymore. I can’t feel my hands anymore.” The thirteen-year-old boy dedicated his performance to his father, who passed away last December.

Physically impossible to place fast blocks

It was long thought that level 29 was the last level you could reach. From that point onwards the Tetrisblocks fell at such a speed that it seemed physically impossible to place them.

But in recent years, more record attempts have been made Tetris for the NES. This happened after a new technology was devised that allowed players to operate the controller faster. This technique works with a rolling movement of the fingers on the back of the controller.

A record was achieved with this technique last November. One player then reached level 148.

