Thirteenth Pension 2024 – gross and net table. Such transfers may go to seniors [22.12.2023]

What about the thirteenth and fourteenth pension payments after the elections? This question is asked by many Internet users. We assure you – the benefit established by the United Right government remains in 2024. We have also prepared preliminary calculations of the Thirteenth Pension 2024 – see the gross and net tables.

The thirteenth pension is an additional benefit to which all pensioners are entitled. It is paid in the amount of the minimum pension in the spring of each year along with the basic benefit.

The head of PSL, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, was asked whether the new government would abolish the 13th and 14th pensions after taking power. – We will introduce a tax-free pension – he declared. Because – as he argued – “it is better than the 13th and 14th pension and it also reflects more of the contribution to the pension system and appreciates professional activity.”

Krzysztof Gawkowski from the Left, asked on TVP1 whether the Left would agree to the liquidation of the 13th and 14th pensions, replied that he would not. – We will not agree to liquidation (…). The left is against taking away all the social achievements that are currently at work in Poland. We said it during the campaign, we said it to both PSL and the Platform before, i.e. when we signed the Senate pact, when there were program teams, the Left always spoke honestly: neither raising the retirement age nor abolishing 800 plus – said the MP representing the Kuyavian-Pomeranian Voivodeship .

For final decisions on pensions, we will have to wait for the establishment of a new government that will make specific decisions. However, it is difficult to expect possible liquidation at the beginning of next year. There are many indications that the Thirteenth Pension 2024 will be paid in accordance with the law established by the United Right government.

This year, payments of the “thirteenth pensions” began in March, but the vast majority of beneficiaries received their thirteenth pensions in April.

The Thirteenth Pension is the same as the lowest pension in Poland and the applicable law. According to current forecasts, each pension from March 2024 will increase by 12.3% due to indexation. The lowest pension, currently PLN 1,588.44 gross (PLN 1,445 net), will therefore be higher by almost PLN 200 and amount to PLN 1,783.82 gross (PLN 1,623.28 net).

The Thirteenth Pension, in accordance with current law, is reduced by income tax if, together with the basic benefit, the amount of the pension exceeds PLN 2,500 gross. The health insurance premium is also deducted from the gross amount. Take a look at our projected pension calculations in 2024 – see them in the gallery below.

