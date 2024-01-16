This 565 Million Year Old Fossil Reveals the History of Earth’s Evolution

565 million year old fossil discovered. PHOTO/DAILY

LONDON Research team International has discovered a 565 million year old fossil that captures a key event in Earth’s evolutionary history. The fossil was discovered in a location in China known as the Doushantuo Formation.

These fossils are the remains of living creatures that resemble sponges. These living creatures have complex cell structures, including the cell nucleus, mitochondria, and vacuoles.

As reported by IFL Science, this cell structure is similar to the cell structure of modern living creatures, such as plants and animals.

The discovery of these fossils shows that complex living creatures existed on Earth much earlier than previously thought.

Previously, scientists believed that complex living creatures only appeared about 540 million years ago.

This fossil also shows that complex living creatures appeared at the same time as another major event in Earth’s history, namely the Great Oxidation Event. The Great Oxidation Event is an event when oxygen begins to increase in the Earth’s atmosphere. This event is thought to have had an important role in the development of life on Earth.

The discovery of this fossil has been published in the journal Nature. This discovery provides new understanding of Earth’s evolutionary history and the role of oxygen in the development of life.

Complex living creatures have existed on Earth much earlier than previously thought.

