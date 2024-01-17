This Action kettle is a must-have for tea lovers

Although we like to invest in good pans, a nice espresso machine and handy cutting boards, we sometimes want to forget about the trusty kettle. Do you have an old model somewhere in the corner of your counter that could use an upgrade? Then we have the ultimate shopping tip for you. Action now sells a luxury kettle that not only upgrades your kitchen, but also takes your tea experience to a level higher.

You can now shop for a luxury kettle at Action

Luxury kettle with digital display

Credit: Action

This special kettle from Action is not only functional, but also a real eye-catcher. With its sleek design and digital display, it fits into any modern kitchen. The kettle is completely wireless and also has a handy keep warm function. Whether you are an avid tea drinker or just enjoy a quick cup of instant coffee, this kettle is the perfect kitchen helper. You can use it to make boiling water in no time, but it also comes with a handy tea strainer. Ideal if you like to use loose tea!

And what makes this kettle really unique is the digital display that shows you exactly how hot the water is. You can precisely control the temperature, which is ideal for different types of tea where the temperature is just as important as the steeping time. No more too hot water ruining your delicate green tea! (Did you know that this type of tea is the healthiest?)

