This activity sensor presents the best quality/price ratio in our comparison

#activity #sensor #presents #qualityprice #ratio #comparison

With the Smart Band 8, Xiaomi renews its usual activity tracker and tries to give it more elegance and more precise functionalities. With success ?

Xiaomi Smart Band 8

Introductory price €50

Amazon Marketplace €39.90New

Xiaomi Smart Band 8, Connected Watch Women Men Smartwatch AMOLED 1.62… €39.90New



Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Connected Watch Black €49.99New



XIAOMI MI Smart Band 8 Gold, Connected watch, Smooth display, Up to… €49.99New



Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Graphite Black, Graphite Black, Taille Unique €59.99New

Fnac.com marketplace €39.99New

Xiaomi €39.99New

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Noir graphite €39.99New



Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Or €39.99New

Amazon €40.99New

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Connected Watch Black €40.99New



XIAOMI MI Smart Band 8 Gold, Connected watch, Smooth display, Up to… €40.99New

Cdiscount €47.82New

Darty.com €49.99New

MDA €53.89New

E. Leclerc – High-Tech €54.80New

LDLC €54.90New

How the pricing table works

Turn off your ad blocker to access all of the links above.

A small bracelet at a very reasonable price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 nonetheless offers practical features. Allowing you to keep an eye on your notifications and obtain fairly detailed monitoring of numerous sporting activities, it is certainly not as precise as models specialized in this area, but it fulfills its role very honorably. Compared to the Smart Band 7, it gains in elegance and provides even better autonomy. In short, good value for money.

Points forts

Battery life of at least two weeks.

Neat interchangeable bracelets.

Many compatible activities.

Model suitable for small wrists.

Weak points

Not very precise heart rate measurement.

Slightly light sleep analysis.

Unable to respond to notifications.

The second best quality/price ratio

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

Introductory price €69.99

Amazon Marketplace €35.99New

Xiaomi Smart Band 7 – Activity Tracker Black €35.99New



Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Smartwatch – European Version – With 5 Heart Straps… €49.95New

Amazon €38.00New

E. Leclerc – High-Tech €38.70New

Fnac.com €39.99New

Darty.com €39.99New

Xiaomi €39.99New

Carrefour €39.99New

Fnac.com marketplace €46.36New

Shopping street €56.30New

How the pricing table works

Turn off your ad blocker to access all of the links above.

Elegant with its large Amoled screen and its softened lines, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is improving and still represents very good value for money for anyone wishing to benefit from a discreet and relatively complete connected bracelet. If regular athletes will still prefer to turn to a sports watch, occasional athletes, for their part, will appreciate the addition of sports modes and training analysis options.

Advertising, your content continues below