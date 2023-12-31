This activity sensor presents the best quality/price ratio in our comparison

With the Smart Band 8, Xiaomi renews its usual activity tracker and tries to give it more elegance and more precise functionalities. With success ?

Xiaomi Smart Band 8

A small bracelet at a very reasonable price, the Xiaomi Smart Band 8 nonetheless offers practical features. Allowing you to keep an eye on your notifications and obtain fairly detailed monitoring of numerous sporting activities, it is certainly not as precise as models specialized in this area, but it fulfills its role very honorably. Compared to the Smart Band 7, it gains in elegance and provides even better autonomy. In short, good value for money.

Points forts

  • Battery life of at least two weeks.
  • Neat interchangeable bracelets.
  • Many compatible activities.
  • Model suitable for small wrists.

Weak points

  • Not very precise heart rate measurement.
  • Slightly light sleep analysis.
  • Unable to respond to notifications.
The second best quality/price ratio

Xiaomi Smart Band 7

Elegant with its large Amoled screen and its softened lines, the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 is improving and still represents very good value for money for anyone wishing to benefit from a discreet and relatively complete connected bracelet. If regular athletes will still prefer to turn to a sports watch, occasional athletes, for their part, will appreciate the addition of sports modes and training analysis options.

