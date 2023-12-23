This actor did not return for the sequel to one of his best films, but still received a fortune for it

#actor #return #sequel #films #received #fortune

Top actor Michael Biehn made his breakthrough in 1984 with his role as Kyle Reese in James Cameron’s The Terminator. Cameron also gave Biehn a prominent role in his next film: Aliens, the sequel to Ridley Scott’s sci-fi hit. However, Biehn did not get the chance to reprise the role of Dwayne Hicks in a sequel.

As Kyle Reese follows the events of The Terminator did not survive, Biehn also had no expectations of reprising the character. This was completely different with Colonel Hicks, who survived the events in Aliens.

Not in Alien 3

Early in the development phase of Alien 3, Biehn was planned to be promoted to main character and Sigourney Weaver would play a smaller role. That’s why it was extra sad when Hicks died in the final film in a crash that we don’t see.

Biehn naturally found this very annoying. He would have been fine if Hicks died in the third part, but that he did something substantial in the film. Now it didn’t really make any sense.

Still a nice salary

The studio still needed permission from Biehn to use his likeness for the scene in which Hicks’ corpse is discovered. When Biehn simply refused, the studio execs asked if they could use a photo of him instead. Biehn reluctantly agreed.

In compensation, Biehn was paid almost the same amount as he earned ten months into his career Aliens worked. He probably would have gotten even more if he agreed the first time.

Return

Director Neill Blomkamp has been working on a fifth for years Alienfilm that would completely ignore the third and fourth parts and thus become a ‘real’ Alien 3. It was intended that Biehn would return in this film, but the plans fell apart when Ridley Scott Prometheusstarted making films.

In 2019, Biehn finally returned to voice Hicks for Audible’s audio adaptation of the Alien 3-script van William Gibson.