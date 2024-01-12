This adventure exploration game is temporarily completely free in the Epic Games Store

#adventure #exploration #game #temporarily #completely #free #Epic #Games #Store

The Epic Games Store is giving away another game for free for a limited time. This week we get not two but one free game from Epic.

Last week, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy was free to claim. From now until next Thursday at 5:00 PM our time, you can claim the adventure exploration game Sail Fort completely for free via the Epic Games Store on PC.

Sail Fort is a pirate game where you can customize your own ship with which you go on an adventure in dangerous seas. You can form bonds with the people you meet in your adventure and fight evil pirates.

These are the key features of Sail Fort according to the developer:

Put the wind to your back and cast out into High Adventure over a vast ocean spanning dozens of eccentric regions.

Discover countless isles bursting with their own flora, fauna, friendly folk, and fearsome foes.

Playfully pursue a pod of curious dolphins, admire the beauty of the sun sinking into an icy horizon, or run down a clutch of cowardly criminals.

Build and manage a custom cadre of specialized vessels to match any personality and play style.

Buy, equip, upgrade, and modify your ships’ armaments to face off against the toughest privateers this side of the Eclipside.

Crack open giant clams and loot lonely shipwrecks to fill your fleet’s treasure hoard and keep your crew in shipshape.

Join forces with the myriad inhabitants of this watery world to uncover a terrible secret buried in the depths of the Deepblue.

Reel in a big one with the salty Anglerwranglers, learn the secret spyspeak of the Croaker Command Corps, save the sea life of the Moontiders, capture picturesque memories with a mysterious “camera” device, and much more.

Inspire the finefolk from all over to work as one world-spanning crew to save the seas and the planet.

Tack and jibe and heave and cut with a sail and wind system designed with enough attention to realistic sailing physics to excite naval enthusiasts while also remaining deeply accessible to anyone and everyone.

Sail through stormy swells and serene sunsets in a dynamic and breathtaking day-night weather system.

Bask in the beauty of the benevolent ocean waters in Free Sail mode where the only goal is the ever-moving horizon.

This game is available for free until January 18, 2024, after which it will return to its normal price tag. So you only have a few days to add this game to your Epic Games library for $0. One or two new free games will be available next week. By claiming the free games every week, you can build a huge game library for free.

Watch the gameplay trailer of this week’s temporarily free Epic game, Sail Fort, below.