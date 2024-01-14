This Aesthetic Flower Vase is Made from Used Fragrance Bottles, This Easy DIY Can Be Done by Anyone!

#Aesthetic #Flower #Vase #Fragrance #Bottles #Easy #DIY

BERITASUKOHARJO.com – Don’t leave used fragrance bottles lying around unused at home. Come on, take advantage of this DIY article to make an aesthetic flower vase.

No need to buy expensive flower vases, now you can make them yourself even from used perfume bottles. Just follow the article below.

Read this DIY article from start to finish so you can get an aesthetic flower vase using the main material, namely used fragrance bottles. If you don’t have one, you can use another used bottle.

Following are the materials, tools and how to make an aesthetic flower vase. Prepare materials and tools such as used perfume bottles, Pylox paint, masking tape, and many more.

BeritaSukoharjo.com I have summarized all the information from the welovehandmade page. Check out the details below, come on!

Materials and tools:

Used perfume bottle

Cat Pylox

Paper tape

Scissors

Sponge and oil

Air

Real flowers

How to make:

1. First prepare all the materials and tools as written above, then take four to five types of used fragrance bottles or used plastic bottles of different shapes (if any).

2. Then, wash thoroughly until the residue is gone. Remove the outer brand label, you can use a sponge and oil to remove the label that is still attached. Wash the bottle again.

3. Now take one of the two or three used perfume bottles. Attach paper tape to form a striped motif. Place an old newspaper on the surface and place the bottle onto it.

4. Next, spray paint Pylox with silver and pink colors. Or you can also adjust the color to your taste. Make sure you paint it fully, don’t spray too close or too much.

5. For two used fragrance bottles with different shapes, you can just paint them completely without complicated motifs. Just paint it according to your favorite color.

6. Wait until the paint is dry, then you can fill it with a little water. Then, just put fresh flowers into it.

You can put this beautiful and aesthetic flower vase on the living room or family room table. It will definitely beautify the room in your house.

That’s the easy DIY process for making aesthetic flower vases from used fragrance bottles. It’s very easy and can be followed by anyone. Good luck.***